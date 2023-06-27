How to Get the New Klee Skin in Genshin Impact

The adorable troublemaker from Mondstadt is getting her very own skin in the upcoming Version 3.8 Update! In the recent 3.8 Livestream, it is hinted that Klee will play a large role in the exciting upcoming summer event known as "Secret Summer Paradise”. She will most likely accompany us on an adventure to the limited-time region of Bottleland. Her skin, Blossoming Starlight, made its debut during the broadcast and has since captured the hearts of the Genshin community.

Known as the undeniably endearing Pyro 5-star character, Klee has gained renown for her mischievous nature and explosive attacks, often resulting in comical chaos for her companions. Her popularity meant that it was only a matter of time before HoYoverse gave Klee her own skin!

Klee Skin release date and preview

Klee’s skin, Blossoming Starlight, will be released in the upcoming Version 3.8 summer update, which will launch on 5 July. She will also receive her own character rerun banner alongside fellow Mondstadter Eula in the first phase of Version 3.8.

Prior to its official debut in the 3.8 Livestream, Klee's skin was leaked by several Genshin leakers, generating much hype within the Genshin community. The skin's final form certainly lived up to our expectations!

Blossoming Starlight showcases a red witch's costume, which seems to pay homage to Alice (Klee’s mother), who is a member of the Hexenzirkel, Teyvat's organisation of witches.

Observant fans have taken note of the noticeable fluffiness of Klee's hair in comparison to her original skin. Many have also commented on the placement of her Vision on her witch hat, which adds an extra touch of charm to her overall look.

Here is Blossoming Starlight's official art from Genshin Impact's Twitter:

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Klee's new skin "Blossoming Starlight"

Will Klee’s skin be free?

Unlike the new Kaeya skin which can be obtained for free by completing the new Version 3.8 summer event, as seen in previous renditions with skins for characters like Fischl and Barbara. Blossoming Starlight is a premium skin. This means that it will not be available for free and players will need to use Genesis Crystals to unlock it.

How much will the skin cost?

Klee Skin will cost 1,350 Genesis Crystals during its initial release, then 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the limited-time discount.

Version 3.8 is on the horizon! This exciting summer update will not only bring Klee's highly-anticipated skin but also a variety of new events, character reruns, and more! Interested in learning everything you need to know about the next update? Look no further, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact 3.8 guide here!