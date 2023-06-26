Genshin Impact is a popular anime-inspired RPG where you have to complete various tasks, solve puzzles, and fight monsters in an open-world setting. The developers of the game are constantly updating the game with fresh content and recently, in the 3.8 Livestream, they announced a brand-new limited-time region with its own host of event minigames! In this article, you will find the Genshin Impact Bottleland event minigames guide.

Get ready, because Bottleland is set to replace the fan-favourite Golden Apple Archipelago as the summer limited-time region of Version 3.8. But fear not, as Bottleland promises to bring an abundance of refreshing new events that will surely match, if not exceed, the hype of the Golden Apple. If you're eager to fully immerse yourself in the Bottleland event minigames, then you're in the right place. In this article, we'll cover all the key points of these exciting minigames, so let's not waste any time and dive right into it!

Bottleland event minigames guide

The first thing to say about this new event is that it will not take place on the islands as usual but on a special map inside a magic bottle in the Veluriyam Mirage of Sumeru.

Credit: HoYoverse

Joyeux Vouchers will be scattered throughout the territory. You can collect them to get various rewards. In addition to collecting Joyeux Vouchers, Bottleland also has a lot of unique activities, which we will discuss below:

Spino Blaster

Spino Blaster is an action water mini-game where you have to shoot using a cannon.

Credit: Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream Bottleland event minigame - Spino Blaster

Your goal is to use the Crocomorph Vortex-Based Crocodilian-Armored Heavy Naval Battleship-Style Recreational Water Blasting Cannon to destroy as many Target Balls as possible in a certain time. Aim accurately and earn points by hitting different types of Target Balls.

Sojourns of the Barking Fox

In this mini-game, you have to control Barking Fox while navigating through challenging terrain.

Credit: Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream Bottleland event minigame - Sojourns of the Barking Fox

You should reach your destination in a limited time and collect Adventure Coins along the way, avoiding obstacles such as Sleetdross Fruit and Disruptor Orbs. Have fun exploring the world and leading Barking Fox to victory.

Dance of Flashing Thought

Credit: Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream Bottleland event minigame - Dance of Flashing Thought

In the Dance of Flashing Thought mini-game, you'll need to adjust your party to the specifics of each stage and defeat your opponents to accumulate Honed Will. Collect enough Honed Will to activate Honed Focus effects and show off your skills.

Bing-Bang Finchball

In this mini-game, you'll need to launch Finchballs into high-score zones and try to score the required number of points to win. In the game, you need to calculate the launch time correctly and use special types of Finchballs, such as Sticky Finchballs and Pretty Finchballs, to get the maximum advantage.

Credit: Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream Bottleland minigame event - Bing-Bang Finchball

These minigames offer a variety of gameplay experiences, from puzzle-solving to combat and skill-based challenges. Make sure to participate in each one to earn rewards and have a great time exploring the magical lands of Bottleland.

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 summer update is going to make a splash! Now that you know all about Bottleland's event minigames, be sure to keep yourself well-informed about other aspects of the next update with our comprehensive Genshin Impact 3.8: Release Date, Characters, Leaks, and More guide here!