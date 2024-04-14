Genshin Impact: Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Event Guide

There is a fresh event available in Genshin Impact that offers the opportunity to engage with adorable felines in order to acquire complimentary Primogems and various other rewards. Here is our Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Event Guide.

However, discovering the most effective methods to establish a bond with each cat can be quite difficult. Although this event may seem straightforward, certain individuals are encountering difficulties when it comes to crafting the most comfortable spaces for each cat and determining the optimal locations to shower their furry companions with affection.

The event has a brief duration, however, it requires only a few minutes daily to finish all tasks.

Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event schedule

The Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event commenced in Genshin Impact on Monday, 8 April 2024. Scheduled to run for 10 days, it is set to conclude on Thursday, 18 April 2024, at 9 AM BST.

This event will wrap up just a week before the release of Genshin Impact Version 4.6, ensuring that players won't have to wait too long for new content after enjoying this cat-themed event.

To obtain all rewards available during this event, it is necessary to increase Feline Favor by setting up comfortable rooms for every cat and showing them affection in their preferred locations.

Accomplishing the furnishing of a cat's room will result in receiving 40 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and three Guides to Freedom.

Achieving the Cherished friendship status with each cat will also grant the same rewards. If additional Primogems are required for character pulls such as Neuvillette, this method presents an excellent opportunity to acquire them.

Snowball’s Warm Little Den

To start, you must create a room for Snowball that possesses a limited level of Comfiness and Aesthetics, yet a substantial amount of Durability. Choose the subsequent furniture items to fulfil these requirements:

Teatime Accessory

Comforting Ornament

Lunch Break Seat

Overflowing Cabinet

This amount will suffice to qualify for the rewards associated with embellishing Snowball's Cozy Den.

After you have adorned Snowball's cosy den, it is now time to engage in playtime with the feline companion in order to enhance your friendship. Snowball particularly enjoys being gently petted in the designated areas:

Face

Upper Body

Lower Body

Left Paw

Right Paw

It is advisable to refrain from touching Snowball's ears or tail, as doing so may result in a decrease in your friendship level. It is important to vary the areas you pet Snowball to prevent boredom and continue earning the most effective friendship boosts.

In order to obtain Primogems, you simply need to raise your friendship level with Snowball to the Cherished stage. However, it wouldn't hurt to pet the cat a few more times to reach the Inseparable stage.

Bunny’s Hopping Home

Bunny is the name of the second cat participating in this event. The necessary decorations for Bunny's Hopping Home prioritize durability and aesthetics over comfort. These selections are ideal for creating Bunny's Hopping Home:

Gilded Cradle Toy

Calming Flower

Philosophy Seat

Bedtime Story Cabinet

After adorning the chamber, it is now the opportune moment to caress Bunny in order to enhance your bond. While engaging in this activity, pay special attention to these specific regions:

Left Ear

Right Ear

Face

Upper Body

Lower Body

Please refrain from touching Bunny's tail or either of Bunny's paws if you wish to avoid losing friendship points. Remember, reaching the Cherished level is sufficient to earn the free Primogems, but it wouldn't hurt to spend some additional quality time to reach the highest level.

Dustball’s Relaxing Room

To proceed to the next part of the Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event, you must select the following furniture items for Dustball, the third cat you will encounter. Dustball desires a room that emphasises utmost comfort:

Precise Ornament

Outspoken Stool

Leisure Cabinet

Resplendent Carpet

Rose’s Toy

After completing the decoration, you may proceed to pet Dustball in order to enhance your friendship level. The procedure remains unchanged from the previous two cats. Dustball particularly enjoys being petted in the following spots:

Face

Upper Body

Left Paw

Right Paw

Tail

Dustball is the first feline that allows you to stroke their tail, however, refrain from attempting to touch Dustball's ears or lower body unless you wish to agitate the cat. Following the petting session, you may obtain additional complimentary Primogems as a token of appreciation.

Dopey’s Fantasy Paradise

Dopey, the fourth feline companion you'll encounter at this event, has a preference for decor that strikes a delicate balance between comfort and style. Below are the furniture options available for Dopey:

Rich Sofa

Teatime Accessory

Pleasing Light

Cornucopia Seat

Tremendous Cabinet

To maximise your friendship points with Dopey, make sure to caress him in the designated areas:

Left Ear

Right Ear

Upper Body

Lower Body

Tail

You will remain safe as long as you refrain from touching Dopey's paws. Simply continue following the same petting routine as you have been doing for the past few days, and everything will be fine. By now, you should be familiar with the procedure.

Fantastic Felines’ Forbidding Fortress

Sir Pouncelot, the last cat to arrive at the Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Event, has a refined palate. To satisfy him, select these ornaments:

Assembled Stool

Carefree Sofa

Standing Round Table

Flowing Flower

Gently Lit Cabinet

Sir Pouncelot's refined preferences may give the impression that he doesn't value pets as much as his feline companions. However, beneath his sophisticated exterior, he possesses a tender heart just like the others. He takes great pleasure in being caressed in these particular areas:

Right Paw

Left Paw

Right Ear

Left Ear

Lower Body

Upper Body

Sir Pouncelot permits you to caress him everywhere except his face. There are no incorrect decisions. Although one might assume that the final cat of the event would be the most challenging, Sir Pouncelot is actually a gentle little boy.

That concludes all the details regarding the Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event in Genshin Impact! While it may not be the most thrilling event in Teyvat, it is certainly the cutest and provides a great opportunity to accumulate free Primogems for future character summons.

Fortunately, there isn't an overwhelming amount of dialogue to navigate through.

