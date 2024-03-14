Genshin Impact Arlecchino Splash Art and Weapon Leaked

The Balemoon rises!

14 Mar 2024 2:13 PM +00:00

As Genshin Impact dives into Version 4.5, excitement is already boiling over for the next upcoming character, Arlecchino. Hot on the heels of her drip marketing reveal, leaks have unveiled Arlecchino's stunning splash art and unique signature weapon, further stoking the fervour surrounding the enigmatic Fourth of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers.

Arlecchino first captivated fans in a groundbreaking trailer showcasing eight of the remaining Fatui Harbingers of Snezhnaya. Her white hair, iconic red exes, and enigmatic personality instantly captivated Genshin fans. Though brief, her subsequent appearance in the Fontaine storyline left a lasting impression with her quick wit and ominous presence.

Arlecchino splash art and signature weapon leaked!

With the opening of Genshin Impact 4.6's beta server, a flood of leaks about Arlecchino has emerged. A recent leak from reliable sources such as Dimbreath and UncleK showcased her splash art and signature weapon!

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: @KdeKovaK

Dominated by a black and red colour scheme, Arlecchino takes centre stage against the backdrop of the "Ancient Moon of Doom" in her splash art. She stands on cracked earth marred by spears, a single red wing protruding from her back. Gazing back with a neutral expression, her left arm is outstretched, showcasing the intricate details of her outfit.

While Arlecchino’s pose in her splash art slightly differs from her drip marketing, the community is excited to see that HoYoverse is employing subtle variations between the promotional artworks, rather than a 1-to-1 copy as seen in previous releases. Here, the addition of the red wing and background tie into Arlecchino's lore, adding depth.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Mero

Adding to the excitement, recent leaks reveal that Arlecchino's signature weapon transforms into a scythe when she uses her Normal Attacks. This aligns with HoYoverse's recent trend of diversifying weapon designs, like Xianyun's fan-like "Crane's Echoing Call" Catalyst and Navia's axe-inspired "Verdict" Claymore. Named "Crimson Moon's Semblance", the weapon mirrors Arlecchino's aesthetic with its shared colour palette and design elements.

"Crimson Moon's Semblance” boasts a sub-stat of CRIT Rate, making it ideal for damage-focused characters. When equipped, this polearm grants a Bond of Life equal to 25% of the character's maximum HP upon landing a Charged Attack. This effect can only be triggered once every 14 seconds. Additionally, having an active Bond of Life grants a 12% DMG Bonus. This bonus increases further to 32% if the Bond of Life reaches 30% of the character's maximum HP or higher.

Although Arlecchino has appeared in-game through hints dropped by existing characters and her involvement in the Fontaine Archon Quest, HoYoverse has yet to reveal her official in-game release date.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

However, considering the recent drip marketing reveal on Genshin Impact's official social media platforms recently, we can safely assume that Arlecchino will receive her first banner in Version 4.6, slated for release on 24 April 2024.

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding Genshin Impact's developments!

Interested in learning more about Arlecchino? We've got you covered! Learn everything you need to know about her in our comprehensive Arlecchino guide here, which includes details on her element, weapon, voice actors, and more. Details about her kit and materials were leaked recently, find out more here.

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the banners for Version 4.6 and beyond have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule.

Arlecchino Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.