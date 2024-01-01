Genshin Impact 4.4 Livestream: Date & time, and everything you need to know

Prepare for the fourth edition of the Lantern Rite Festival!

As is customary, a Special Program Livestream will take place before the Version 4.4 update, providing players with a comprehensive preview of what to expect in the upcoming release. While Version 4.3 rolls around, Genshin Impact fans have already directed their attention to the much-anticipated 4.4 Lantern Rite Festival!

The 4.4 Livestream will reveal key details about the upcoming Lantern Rite update, such as release date information, previews of new characters and weapons, map expansions, and more.

So, let’s uncover all the details we have about the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 Livestream!

HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official date and start time for the Version 4.4 Livestream. Genshin Impact is updated every six weeks, with each phase of the update lasting roughly three weeks. The respective version livestreams happen two weeks prior to the actual release date, usually on Fridays.

If HoYoverse follows this trend, the Version 4.4 Livestream should be streamed on 19 January 2024, Friday at 12.00pm (BST) / 7.00am (EDT).

Here's what that entails for your timezone:

Time zone 4.3 Livestream start time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 4:00am Central Time (CT) 6:00am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 7:00am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 12:00pm Central European Time (CST) 1:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 9:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 10:00pm

Where can I watch the 4.4 Livestream?

As per tradition, the Version 4.4 Livestream will be streamed live via Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel and TikTok account.

If you happened to miss the Livestream, don’t fret! You have the option to either catch a rerun of the stream exactly an hour later on Genshin's YouTube channel or watch the VOD on both Twitch and YouTube channels.

4.4 Livestream Primogem redeem codes

In every Genshin Impact Livestream thus far, players are given the chance to redeem three codes, each granting generous rewards. Based on previous streams, the rewards typically include the following:

Code 1: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 Code 2: Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5 Code 3: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

We are aware that the Livestream codes are one of the highly anticipated segments of the streams. After all, who would pass up the opportunity for some Freemos? Knowing this, we will update the codes once the Livestream starts, so stay tuned!

Expected announcements in 4.4 livestream

Alongside the coveted Livestream codes that'll grant players 300 Freemogems, the 4.4 Livestream will also introduce the gameplay for the new Liyue characters, Xianyun and Gaming, among many other events!

While some may call Version 4.3 and beyond "filler patches," HoYoverse begs to differ! While we await the debut of Natlan, the land of Pyro, the remaining Fontaine updates offer a treasure trove of exciting content to keep players engaged.

In the upcoming Version 4.4, alongside the highly-anticipated Lantern Rite Festival, players can look forward to the banner debut of Xianyun and Gaming, and a new Liyue map expansion, Chenyu Vale. Leaker @Genshin_Intel has shared a tantalising glimpse of what awaits in the 4.4 Livestream:

Xianyun (5-star) and Gaming (4-star) gameplay showcase

Introduce Chenyu Vale

Details for Lantern Rite Festival event

4★ skins for Shenhe and Ganyu

Thoma & Sayu in TCG

4★ skin selector

4★ character selector

That was everything you need to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 4.4 Livestream. Rest assured, we will update this article with more information as it's released, so stay tuned!

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, all this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game’s developments.

