The Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact is currently active and offers various enticing rewards.

As with previous Lantern Rite events, this iteration also presents a free 4-star character for players to choose from, all hailing from the Liyue region. This selection encompasses all 4-star units from the region, including the recently introduced Gaming.

If you find it challenging to make a decision, this guide will provide you with all the necessary information on obtaining these characters and suggest the best choices.

Here are the top recommendations for selecting a free 4-star character in Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite 2024.

How to get a free 4-star in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite

To acquire a free 4-star character in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite, it is necessary to accumulate 800 Festival Fever. Festival Fever can be obtained by actively participating in various sub-events of Lantern Rite, such as Paper Shadows A-Foraging.

By successfully completing the events within Lantern Rite, you will amass an ample amount of Fever. To track your progress, visit the event page and select Festival Fever.

Once you have accumulated sufficient Fever, simply click on "Invite Character" to claim your reward in Genshin Impact.

Which 4-star to choose in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2024?

Xingqiu and Xiangling are the most optimal 4-star characters to choose from in the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event, assuming you do not possess them already. These two characters excel greatly when their Constellations are enhanced, with Xingqiu reaching his peak performance at C6 and Xiangling at C4.

Therefore, prioritizing their Constellations should be your main focus. However, if you happen to already possess both of them, Yaoyao serves as a commendable choice for a Dendro healer.

Additionally, if you have all three of our recommended characters at their highest Constellation levels and are only one Constellation away from reaching C6, Gaming would be another favourable option to consider.

The utilization of characters such as Ningguang, Chongyun, Xinyan, and Yanfei tends to be less frequent, although it ultimately varies based on the specifics of your account.

In summary, here is a prioritized roster of recommended characters to select:

High priority: Xingqiu (C6) and Xiangling (C4).

Xingqiu (C6) and Xiangling (C4). Yaoyao if you have them both.

Medium priority: Gaming, Beidou, and Yun Jin.

Gaming, Beidou, and Yun Jin. Low priority: Ningguang, Chongyun, Xinyan, and Yanfei.

Naturally, this is merely a suggestion, and you have the liberty to select any particular characters that appeal to you or that you wish to portray.

The availability of the free 4-star character in Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite has been a consistent occurrence for several years, thus it is probable that you will have another opportunity next year during the Lantern Rite event in 2025.

