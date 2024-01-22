Genshin Impact Gaming Ascension and Talent materials

Here are all the materials you need to light up the battlefield!

The upcoming Version 4.4 update of Genshin Impact will introduce a new 4-Star character from Liyue called "Leonine Vanguard", Gaming.

Gaming is a Pyro Claymore user and will be obtainable through the Phase 1 banner of Version 4.4. These banners will feature Xianyun and Nahida as 5-star characters.

For players who are eager to acquire Gaming, this guide provides a list of essential materials to pre-farm in order to facilitate a smooth progression to level 90

Gaming Ascension Materials

In this segment of the guide, we will delve into the necessary materials needed to ascend the Gaming character in Genshin Impact.

Ascension Phase Stone Boss Material Local Material Common Material Mora 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver x1 Starconch x3 Sli­me Con­den­sate x3 20000 2 Agnidus Agate Fragment x3 Emperor’s Resolution x2 Starconch x10 Sli­me Con­den­sate x15 40000 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment x6 Emperor’s Resolution x4 Starconch x20 Slime Secretions x12 60000 4 Agnidus Agate Chunk x3 Emperor’s Resolution x8 Starconch x30 Slime Secretions x18 80000 5 Agnidus Agate Chunk x6 Emperor’s Resolution x12 Starconch x45 Sli­me Con­cen­trate x12 100000 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6 Emperor’s Resolution x20 Starconch x60 Sli­me Con­cen­trate x24 12000

Total Mora required to level up from 1 to 90 : 1673400 Mora

: 1673400 Mora Level-up Material required: Hero’s Wit x414, and Wanderer’s Advice x2 worth of XP

These are the total number of materials required for Gaming's full Ascension:

Mora x420,000

Emperor’s Resolution x46

Agnidus Agate Silver x1

Agnidus Agate Fragment x9

Agnidus Agate Chunk x9

Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6

Starconch x168

Sli­me Con­den­sate x18

Slime Secretions x30

Sli­me Con­cen­trate x36

Gaming Talent materials

Here, we'll delve into the diverse talent materials required for enhancing Gaming's abilities. These essential components are crucial for advancing and strengthening his skill talents.

click to enlarge Gaming

Talent Level Materials Required Mora Required 2 Teachings of Prosperity x 3, Sli­me Con­den­sate x 6 12,500 3 Guide to Prosperity x 2, Slime Secretions x 3 17,500 4 Guide to Prosperity x 4, Slime Secretions x 4 25,000 5 Guide to Prosperity x 6, Slime Secretions x 6 30,000 6 Guide to Prosperity x 9, Slime Secretions x 9 37,500 7 Philosophies of Prosperity x 4, Sli­me Con­cen­trate x 4, Lightless Mass x 1 120,000 8 Philosophies of Prosperity x 6, Sli­me Con­cen­trate x 6, Lightless Mass x 1 260,000 9 Philosophies of Prosperity x 12, Sli­me Con­cen­trate x 9, Lightless Mass x 2 450,000 10 Philosophies of Prosperity x 16, Sli­me Con­cen­trate x 12, Lightless Mass x 2, Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

These are the total materials required for levelling up skill talents of Gaming to the max:

Crown of Insight x3

Teachings of Prosperity x9

Guide to Prosperity x63

Philosophies to Prosperity x114

Sli­me Con­den­sate x18

Slime Secretions x66

Sli­me Con­cen­trate x93

Lightless Mass x18

Mora x4,957,500

Gaming Ascension and Talent materials sources

As of Version 4.4, all of Gaming's materials have been unlocked. There are plenty of materials that you’ll need to farm to fully ascend the head of the Wushou troupe, so let's get right to it!

Name Source Emperor’s Resolution Dropped by Lv. 30+ Emperor of Fire and Iron Agnidus Agate Andrius, Azhdaha, La Signora, Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, Emperor of Fire and Iron, Iniquitous Baptist, Primo Geovishap, Pyro Hypostasis, Pyro Regisvine Starconch Found in the wild Recommendation: Found on the beaches of Liyue and Dragonspine. Sold by Bolai in Liyue Harbor. Sli­me Con­den­sate, Slime Secretions, Sli­me Con­cen­trate Anemo Slime, Cryo Slime, Dendro Slime, Electro Slime, Geo Slime, Hydro Slime, Large Anemo Slime, Large Cryo Slime, Large Dendro Slime, Large Electro Slime, Large Geo Slime, Large Hydro Slime, Large Pyro Slime, Mutant Electro Slime, Pyro Slime Lightless Mass Dropped by Lv. 70+ All-Devouring Narwhal

