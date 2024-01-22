The home of sports games

The home of sports games

Genshin Impact Gaming Ascension and Talent materials

By Oliver Zivic
Gaming

The upcoming Version 4.4 update of Genshin Impact will introduce a new 4-Star character from Liyue called "Leonine Vanguard", Gaming.

Gaming is a Pyro Claymore user and will be obtainable through the Phase 1 banner of Version 4.4. These banners will feature Xianyun and Nahida as 5-star characters.

For players who are eager to acquire Gaming, this guide provides a list of essential materials to pre-farm in order to facilitate a smooth progression to level 90

Gaming Ascension Materials

In this segment of the guide, we will delve into the necessary materials needed to ascend the Gaming character in Genshin Impact.

Ascension Phase
Stone
Boss Material
Local Material
Common Material
Mora
1
Agnidus Agate Sliver x1
Starconch x3
Sli­me Con­den­sate x3
20000
2
Agnidus Agate Fragment x3
Emperor’s Resolution x2
Starconch x10
Sli­me Con­den­sate x15
40000
3
Agnidus Agate Fragment x6
Emperor’s Resolution x4
Starconch x20
Slime Secretions x12
60000
4
Agnidus Agate Chunk x3
Emperor’s Resolution x8
Starconch x30
Slime Secretions x18
80000
5
Agnidus Agate Chunk x6
Emperor’s Resolution x12
Starconch x45
Sli­me Con­cen­trate x12
100000
6
Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
Emperor’s Resolution x20
Starconch x60
Sli­me Con­cen­trate x24
12000
  • Total Mora required to level up from 1 to 90: 1673400 Mora
  • Level-up Material required: Hero’s Wit x414, and Wanderer’s Advice x2 worth of XP

These are the total number of materials required for Gaming's full Ascension:

  • Mora x420,000
  • Emperor’s Resolution x46
  • Agnidus Agate Silver x1
  • Agnidus Agate Fragment x9
  • Agnidus Agate Chunk x9
  • Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
  • Starconch x168
  • Sli­me Con­den­sate x18
  • Slime Secretions x30
  • Sli­me Con­cen­trate x36

Gaming Talent materials

Here, we'll delve into the diverse talent materials required for enhancing Gaming's abilities. These essential components are crucial for advancing and strengthening his skill talents.

Gaming
click to enlarge
Gaming
Talent Level
Materials Required
Mora Required
2
Teachings of Prosperity x 3, Sli­me Con­den­sate x 6
12,500
3
Guide to Prosperity x 2, Slime Secretions x 3
17,500
4
Guide to Prosperity x 4, Slime Secretions x 4
25,000
5
Guide to Prosperity x 6, Slime Secretions x 6
30,000
6
Guide to Prosperity x 9, Slime Secretions x 9
37,500
7
Philosophies of Prosperity x 4, Sli­me Con­cen­trate x 4, Lightless Mass x 1
120,000
8
Philosophies of Prosperity x 6, Sli­me Con­cen­trate x 6, Lightless Mass x 1
260,000
9
Philosophies of Prosperity x 12, Sli­me Con­cen­trate x 9, Lightless Mass x 2
450,000
10
Philosophies of Prosperity x 16, Sli­me Con­cen­trate x 12, Lightless Mass x 2, Crown of Insight x 1
700,000

These are the total materials required for levelling up skill talents of Gaming to the max:

  • Crown of Insight x3
  • Teachings of Prosperity x9
  • Guide to Prosperity x63
  • Philosophies to Prosperity x114
  • Sli­me Con­den­sate x18
  • Slime Secretions x66
  • Sli­me Con­cen­trate x93
  • Lightless Mass x18
  • Mora x4,957,500

Gaming Ascension and Talent materials sources

As of Version 4.4, all of Gaming's materials have been unlocked. There are plenty of materials that you’ll need to farm to fully ascend the head of the Wushou troupe, so let's get right to it!

Name
Source
Emperor’s Resolution
Dropped by Lv. 30+ Emperor of Fire and Iron
Agnidus Agate
Andrius, Azhdaha, La Signora, Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, Emperor of Fire and Iron, Iniquitous Baptist, Primo Geovishap, Pyro Hypostasis, Pyro Regisvine
Starconch
Found in the wild Recommendation: Found on the beaches of Liyue and Dragonspine. Sold by Bolai in Liyue Harbor.
Sli­me Con­den­sate, Slime Secretions, Sli­me Con­cen­trate
Anemo Slime, Cryo Slime, Dendro Slime, Electro Slime, Geo Slime, Hydro Slime, Large Anemo Slime, Large Cryo Slime, Large Dendro Slime, Large Electro Slime, Large Geo Slime, Large Hydro Slime, Large Pyro Slime, Mutant Electro Slime, Pyro Slime
Lightless Mass
Dropped by Lv. 70+ All-Devouring Narwhal

Navia Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Cloud Retainer | All QoL Changes in 4.3 | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.