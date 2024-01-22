Genshin Impact Gaming Ascension and Talent materials

The upcoming Version 4.4 update of Genshin Impact will introduce a new 4-Star character from Liyue called "Leonine Vanguard", Gaming.
Gaming is a Pyro Claymore user and will be obtainable through the Phase 1 banner of Version 4.4. These banners will feature Xianyun and Nahida as 5-star characters.
For players who are eager to acquire Gaming, this guide provides a list of essential materials to pre-farm in order to facilitate a smooth progression to level 90
Gaming Ascension Materials
In this segment of the guide, we will delve into the necessary materials needed to ascend the Gaming character in Genshin Impact.
Ascension Phase
Stone
Boss Material
Local Material
Common Material
Mora
1
Agnidus Agate Sliver x1
Starconch x3
Slime Condensate x3
20000
2
Agnidus Agate Fragment x3
Emperor’s Resolution x2
Starconch x10
Slime Condensate x15
40000
3
Agnidus Agate Fragment x6
Emperor’s Resolution x4
Starconch x20
Slime Secretions x12
60000
4
Agnidus Agate Chunk x3
Emperor’s Resolution x8
Starconch x30
Slime Secretions x18
80000
5
Agnidus Agate Chunk x6
Emperor’s Resolution x12
Starconch x45
Slime Concentrate x12
100000
6
Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
Emperor’s Resolution x20
Starconch x60
Slime Concentrate x24
12000
- Total Mora required to level up from 1 to 90: 1673400 Mora
- Level-up Material required: Hero’s Wit x414, and Wanderer’s Advice x2 worth of XP
These are the total number of materials required for Gaming's full Ascension:
- Mora x420,000
- Emperor’s Resolution x46
- Agnidus Agate Silver x1
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x9
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x9
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
- Starconch x168
- Slime Condensate x18
- Slime Secretions x30
- Slime Concentrate x36
Gaming Talent materials
Here, we'll delve into the diverse talent materials required for enhancing Gaming's abilities. These essential components are crucial for advancing and strengthening his skill talents.
Talent Level
Materials Required
Mora Required
2
Teachings of Prosperity x 3, Slime Condensate x 6
12,500
3
Guide to Prosperity x 2, Slime Secretions x 3
17,500
4
Guide to Prosperity x 4, Slime Secretions x 4
25,000
5
Guide to Prosperity x 6, Slime Secretions x 6
30,000
6
Guide to Prosperity x 9, Slime Secretions x 9
37,500
7
Philosophies of Prosperity x 4, Slime Concentrate x 4, Lightless Mass x 1
120,000
8
Philosophies of Prosperity x 6, Slime Concentrate x 6, Lightless Mass x 1
260,000
9
Philosophies of Prosperity x 12, Slime Concentrate x 9, Lightless Mass x 2
450,000
10
Philosophies of Prosperity x 16, Slime Concentrate x 12, Lightless Mass x 2, Crown of Insight x 1
700,000
These are the total materials required for levelling up skill talents of Gaming to the max:
- Crown of Insight x3
- Teachings of Prosperity x9
- Guide to Prosperity x63
- Philosophies to Prosperity x114
- Slime Condensate x18
- Slime Secretions x66
- Slime Concentrate x93
- Lightless Mass x18
- Mora x4,957,500
Gaming Ascension and Talent materials sources
As of Version 4.4, all of Gaming's materials have been unlocked. There are plenty of materials that you’ll need to farm to fully ascend the head of the Wushou troupe, so let's get right to it!
Name
Source
Emperor’s Resolution
Dropped by Lv. 30+ Emperor of Fire and Iron
Agnidus Agate
Andrius, Azhdaha, La Signora, Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, Emperor of Fire and Iron, Iniquitous Baptist, Primo Geovishap, Pyro Hypostasis, Pyro Regisvine
Starconch
Found in the wild Recommendation: Found on the beaches of Liyue and Dragonspine. Sold by Bolai in Liyue Harbor.
Slime Condensate, Slime Secretions, Slime Concentrate
Anemo Slime, Cryo Slime, Dendro Slime, Electro Slime, Geo Slime, Hydro Slime, Large Anemo Slime, Large Cryo Slime, Large Dendro Slime, Large Electro Slime, Large Geo Slime, Large Hydro Slime, Large Pyro Slime, Mutant Electro Slime, Pyro Slime
Lightless Mass
Dropped by Lv. 70+ All-Devouring Narwhal
