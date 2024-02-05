Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2024 Kicks Off!

Happy Lantern Rite!

The Genshin Impact Version 4.4 update has arrived, bringing the much-anticipated return of the Lantern Rite Festival! In this year’s festivities, players will get to know a lively new character, reunite with old friends and Adepti alike, participate in fun-filled events, and reap bountiful rewards.

Similar to how the Fontinalia Festival is to Fontaine and the Windblume Festival is to Mondstadt, the Lantern Rite holds immense cultural significance in Liyue. So, with a crackling firecracker in one hand and a soaring kite in the other, dive headfirst into the vibrant celebration and embrace the spirit of the Lantern Rite Festival!

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2024 is live!

The latest update heralds the arrival of the fourth edition of the Lantern Rite, titled, “Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze”. Today, you can participate in the first Act of the Lantern Rite Quest and challenge the first two mini-game challenges:

Paper-Shadows A-Forging: A unique tabletop game centred around helping Guoba and Yuegui gather ingredients for delectable Liyue dishes

Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices: A thrilling co-op challenge with three distinct stages



Coinciding with the Lunar New Year, the Lantern Rite Festival is set to unfold alongside the Genshin Impact Version 4.4 update, spanning from 5 February to 25 February 2024.

To participate in this year’s Lantern Rite, players must be Adventure Rank 28 or above and have completed the Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III "A New Star Approaches".

Below is the complete schedule for Lantern Rite 2024:

5 Feb: Lantern Rite Quest Act 1 Mini-game challenge: Paper-Shadows A-Forging Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices

7 Feb: Lantern Rite Quest Act 2 Mini-game challenge: Iridescent Cloud-Striding

9 Feb: Lantern Rite Quest Act 3

25 Feb: Lantern Rite 2024 concludes



A vibrant celebration of the real-world Lunar New Year, Lantern Rite stands as Genshin Impact’s most significant annual event, reuniting familiar faces for a grand feast of festivities that culminate in a breathtaking fireworks display. Get ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year and witness the mesmerising sight of Liyue Harbor illuminated by an endless array of lanterns!

