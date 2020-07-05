Fortnite Patch V13.30: Release Date, Patch Notes, Content, New Weapons, and Full Details!

What can player’s expect in the next Fortnite patch? This is all we know about the second update of the season!

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 in full force now, there is a lot to do in Fortnite yet again.

The game has undergone some significant map changes, and Fortnite has been rolling out patches so far.

With the Epic employees heading back into the office soon, we might see a new patch soon!

Here’s all we know about patch V13.30!

Epic tends to release patch notes every week or two, with V13.20 releasing back on June 30.

When the downtime for the new patch gets confirmed via Twitter, expect Fortnite creators to get an email regarding the changes coming.

As for V13.30 we can expect it to release around July 14!

Patch Notes

Although Epic has not released official patch notes to the public in nearly a year, we can expect something.

As mentioned above, official Fortnite creators will get access to some pathc notes.

When these go live we will be sure to update with all the news!

FUN – Could the bottle rockets return?

New Weapons

Last patch Epic introduced the long awaited Flare Gun, which albeit has not as common as we had anticipated.

We can expect some new weapons once again with the release of V13.30, but it is unclear what Epic is going to release.

COMBAT – Will the Combat Shotgun return?

Leaks

Do not fear, when the downtime goes live for the new season we can expect a flurry of leaks from data miners!

Be sure to stay up to date on social media with all the leaks for patch V13.30!

