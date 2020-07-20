[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week 5 XP Coin Locations – Green, Blue and Purple XP Coins!

Looking for an easy way to level up your battle pass? Be on the lookout for these coins all over the map!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Jul 20, 2020
xp coins

XP has always been one of the most sought after aspects of Fortnite, ever since weekly challenges were introduced,

Now, with the release of Chapter 2 last year; there is a new way to get an ample amount of XP.

XP Coins are scattered all over the map, and these can be your ticket to leveling up fast in Fortnite!

Here are all the locations of them!

Contents hide
1 Differences
2 Week 5 Locations
3 Week Six

Differences

For those who do not know, there are three different types of XP coins; and new ones spawn each week on the map.

Here is a quick outline of all the coins and how much XP you will gain from each:

  • Green – Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP
  • Purple – Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP
  • Blue – Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP

Week 5 Locations

Since the new set of weekly challenges went live just a few days ago, dedicated players have spent some time trying to find all the XP Coins.

Check out the below video for all locations of the XP Coins for week five of Chapter 2 Season 3!

As well, here is a handy image courtesy of SweazyLeaks on Twitter!

XP Coins 2
EASY – Have fun collecting these!

Week Six

As of now, we do not know where the XP Coins for next week will appear on the map.

Be sure to check back as soon as the new challenges go out for all the news regarding the new XP Coins.

