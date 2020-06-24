Fortnite Patch V13.20: Release Date, Patch Notes, Content, New Weapons, and Full Details!

What could the last update of the current season have in store for us? FInd out here!

With the first week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 seen as a massive success for Fortnite players, there is a lot to look forward too.

With all the new changes introduced in Season 3, Epic is already rolling out the first major patch.

Patch V13.20 was announced to be releasing soon, and there is so much to talk about.

Let’s dive in!

Epic tends to release patch notes every week or two, and it appears they are completely skipping patch V13.10.

A tweet post by Fortnite commentator @MonsterDface which was sent to all Fortnite creators indicated that V13.20 would be coming next week.

Either Epic is planning on releasing V13.10 in the next few days, or they have scrapped it is unknown as of now.

However, this email gave us some insight about what to expect in the coming weeks.

CHANGES – We love when Epic adds new items!

Patch Notes

It is highly unlikely Epic is going to provide public patch notes with the release of V13.20.

However, we can look upon the email @MonsterDface received and suspect they are going to fix some bugs in the next update.

Again, we will not fully know what to expect until the patch rolls out!

NICE – We cannot wait to get Aquaman!

With any new patchm we will be sure to update this page once the update goes live with all the new information.

Leaked Skins?

Depending on the size of the patch, we can also assume Epic is going to add some new skin packs into the game files.

Keep an eye out on social media when the update releases, as this is where you are most likely to find leaked skins.

New Weapons?

This early into the season we are unsure whether or not Epic is going to add anything game-breaking yet.

We can suspect they will have something special up their sleeves for the 14 Days of Summer Event in two weeks.

