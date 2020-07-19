Fortnite: Atlantis POI – Leaks, Rumors, Images, Map Changes, Release Date and More!

Could this be the new go-to POI on the map? Check out all we know about Aquaman’s home here!

The release of Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite was one of the best in qutie some time.

Now, the water levels are dropping every week, and we are getting new areas to explore every day.

One of the rumored locations has yet to be revealed is the Atlantis POI.

Here’s everything we know!

Leaks

Since the release of the season, data miners have been hard at work trying to find all the secrets Epic have been hiding.

One of the major leaks that has been noted is a massive POI that will appear at some point during the season.

This POI will be located just North of Sweaty Sands, and will only appear when the water levels are basically gone from the map.

SEE IT – Look in the background for clues!

The above image was released recently, and we can see hints of the new POI in the background!

From what we can tell, this POI looks to be sprawling with buildings!

Going off of the leaked water levels map, that was provided to us by iFireMonkey, we are able to see when the Atlantis POI will be here.

From what we can tell, it will not be present until the very last reduction of the water levels!

WATER – Top right!

Hopefully, this water level comes with some time to spare in the current season!

Images

Below are some images of the leaked POI that data miners such as iFireMonkey and HYPEX have provided us.

So, this POI will be MASSIVE – but we do not know what kind of buildings are gonna be here yet!

