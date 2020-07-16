Fortnite Season 3 Arena: Trios Guide! – Landing Spots, Movement, Rotations, Placement, End Game and More!

Arena is Fortnite’s competitive playlist. Jump in and climb the ranks with your friends!

Fortnite Season 3 has brought some interesting changes to the map.

This has switched up the way players land, move and rotate around the Fortnite map.

Unfortuneatly, the flood is something that will be constantly changing, so one rotation may work one week, but not the next.

Here, we cover some of the best landing spots, movement and end game techniques in the trios Arena playlist.

Landing Spots

Your Landing/Drops spot will determine the loot and materials you carry into your first fight!

Choosing a location that has a good amount of loot with little resistance is key to getting a good start.

A great spot that meets this criteria is “The Orchard”.

This location is just North of Frenzy Farm with plenty of loot for all three of your team.

With plenty of trees for materials, you’ll be sorted and ready to fight as soon as you leave this POI.

Check out our Arena Locations guide for more great drop spots in Fortnite!

Movement and Rotations

When you land you’re going to need some sort of movement or vehicle to get out of the POI and move towards zone.

In Season 3, most of the map is flooded. This means boats are a great way to get around the map.

However, you are quite exposed in the boat, especially in Trios! Luckily, there are a few other tools you can use.

For example, The Orchard has zip lines for you to use. THis will help you leave the POI and take high-ground for easy movement/rotations around the map!

There are also other features of the map that can be used like cars and the Steamy Stacks!

Kills and Placement

You’ll need to decide, as a Trio, whether to go fipor placement points, or kills.

Both are fairly viable options in the Open and Contender brackets, but kills will become less of a focus at the higher ranks.

You’ll find the majority of players going for placement points in the Champion division.

We recommend doing the same, as these are easy points for you to get, without needing to fight other opponents.

The best way to do this is by using “Tunneling” techniques to manoeuvre to each zone without being exposed to enemies.

End Game

The End Game at lower ranks is usually a simple team vs team fight.

However, at higher ranks you’ll need a lot of skill to outplay and win these matches.

The first thing you’ll want to focus on is taking the high ground.

This gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to moving around the final zones and getting easy shots on others.

However, there will be a lot of players doing the same. It takes time to learn and notice when the right time is to take the high ground.

You’ll also need to prioritise your materials as a team. This will allow you to defend, attack and manoeuvre in these final zones.

Take a look at some gameplay from Pros like Bugha, MrSavage and Mongraal and try to implement some of their techniques into your own gameplay!