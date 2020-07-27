[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13 Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass: Cost, Skins, Rewards, Vbucks, Emotes, Gliders and More!

All new skins and emotes will be coming with the new season. Here’s what players can expect!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Jul 27, 2020
Season 4 Battle Pass

The current season of Fortnite is slowly winding down, with less than a month left at the moment!

Now, players are looking ahead to the new season; which will be Chapter 2 Season 4, or Season 14.

One aspect that players are undoubtedly excited for is the new Battle Pass.

Here’s everything we know!

Season 14 Battle Pass Cost

Similar to every season in the past, players can expect to pay 950 V-Bucks (£7.50 / $9.50) for the Battle Pass.

Over the course of the current season, you are able to earn enough Vbucks to purchase the Battle Pass for Season 4!

Along with the standard Battle Pass option, there is also going to be the Battle Pass Bundle option.

CH2S3 4
NICE – This seasons battle pass was nice!

The bundle is going to set you back 2,800 Vbucks, and will upgrade you all the way to tier 25 of the Battle Pass.

Skins

Every season Epic has a wide array of skins up for grabs in the Battle Pass.

Although there is not typically a theme they follow with all of the skins, they all tend to be unique in their own ways.

Chapter 2 Season 4 will have an ample amount of skins, and we cannot wait to see what Epic has planned for us.

Avengers
ICONIC – Some of the most legendary skins!

Emotes

Perhaps the second most sought after cosmetic item in every Battle Pass is the Emotes.

Players can expect some hilarious dances and other neat emotes with the new battle pass.

Gliders and Pickaxes

In the past we have seen some of the best Pickaxes and Gliders come from the Battle Pass, and we can expect the same this time around.

