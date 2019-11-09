Football Manager 2020: All the best wonderkids ahead of release

The FM20 beta is here and provides a chance for those that pre-ordered the game to get a jump start on their managerial career.

One thing every manager loves to do is find a superstar before their price tag rises to match.

Wonderkids can often represent a bargain for big teams and provide a pipeline of talent to replace the ageing stars. If you are taking over at Barcelona or Juventus (aka Zebre) you'll have to replace Messi & Ronaldo sooner rather than later.

That's where the wonderkids come in. These teenagers will only need a season or two of preparation before they can step into the first team and dominate. Finding the next Kylian Mbappe will be the key to taking a team to the top and staying there for the next decade.

We have organised this group by their potential ability (PA), as that is really what we are looking for. Some may be able to step in as squad players in your first season, but you'll need to use careful guidance to get them to their max potential.

Ansu Fati, Barcelona (CA 120 - PA 187)

Position: AM (L), ST

Age: 16

Nation: Spain

Value: £825k

Wage: £5.25k

It's not really a surprise to see another wonderkid come out of the legendary Barcelona academy 'La Masia'. Ansu Fati was born in Guinea-Bissau but represents Spain and has already made his senior debut for Barcelona and is now the youngest player to ever register a goal and an assist in the same La Liga match.

Ansu Fati already has exceptional athleticism with 17 agility and 16 acceleration. His 17 flair will allow him to create straight away. He's also got 15 dribbling, 15 technique, and 13 finishing along with that massive 187 PA that means he could one day be the very best in the game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea (CA 140 - PA 180)

Position: AM (RLC)

Age: 18

Nation: England

Value: £25 million

Wage: £120k

Callum Hudson-Odoi is already a regular for Chelsea, and thanks to their transfer ban can expect plenty of playing time if you take over The Blues.

His 16 acceleration, 15 pace, and 15 dribbling will help carry him beyond defenders, but his final ball is still a bit raw. His 13 crossing needs work, and his 11 passing isn't great, but with a massive 180 PA and plenty of game time coming his way these should all soon improve.

Sergio Gomez, Huesca (CA 140 - PA 180)

Position: AM (C), M (C)

Age: 18

Nation: Spain

Value: £2.1 million (on loan from Dortmund)

Wage: £7k

Originally with Barcelona's youth team, Sergio Gomez signed a deal with Borussia Dortmund, another factory of young talent, in January 2018. This season he will play for Spanish second division side Huesca on loan.

Gomez is a talented midfielder who already has quality on the ball with his 17 technique, 16 vision, 16 flair, and 16 first touch. As he develops things like his passing (14), finishing (12), and decisions (12) will all improve.

Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund (CA 150 - PA 178)

Position:AM (RL), M (RL)

Age: 19

Nation: England

Value: £27 million

Wage: £105k

Jadon Sancho is an established first-team star for Dortmund. His emergence over the last 18 months led to the team feeling comfortable moving Christian Pulisic to Chelsea, and Sancho made his full international debut in October last year.

Sancho has incredible quality on the ball with 18 agility, 17 dribbling, and 17 acceleration. His 17 technique, 16 vision, and 16 flair means he is a creative force too. His final ball needs some work, but with 13 crossing, 12 passing, and 13 finishing he can deliver when it counts.

Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid (CA 144 - PA 178)

Position: AM (L), ST

Age: 18

Nation: Brazil

Value: £22.5 million

Wage: £67k

Real Madrid's young starlet was the second-most expensive international transfer from Brazil after Neymar when he made the move to Madrid on his 18th birthday. Since then he has burst into the first-team and made his senior debut for Brazil.

In FM20 Vinicius Junior is electric on the ball thanks to 17 dribbling, 17 acceleration, 16 agility, 16 pace, and 18 determination. He also brings 16 technique and 16 flair.

Like most of these wonderkids he needs time to work on his final ball. He currently only has 12 crossing, 12 passing, and 12 finishing, but with more experience that will shoot up.

Reinier, FLA (CA 110 - PA 176)

Position: AM (C)

Age: 17

Nation: Brazil

Value: £215k

Wage: £23k

Reinier may well be the first truly available wonderkid as he is not yet at a big club, so be ready to go chasing him if you foresee a need at AM (C) in your future.

The raw 17-year-old is far from ready for big European first-team football, with 18 determination his only quality stat. But at 17 and yet to leave for Europe his 14 dribbling, 14 vision, and 13 passing is very promising, with that 176 PA a tantalising future.

Myron Boadu, AZ (CA 125 - PA 176)

Position: ST

Age: 18

Nation: Holland

Value: £4.5 million

Wage: £1.9k

Myron Boadu has been with AZ for his whole career and has become a deadly striker for them, bagging 7 goals in 11 league games already this year.

In FM20 his finishing (13) doesn't quite live up to his real-life performance, but with 17 determination, 16 acceleration, and 14 first touch he has the tools to succeed straight away, and that 176 PA will make him a deadly striker.

