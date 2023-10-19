How to add real names to Football Manager 2024

FM24 early access is here, with players on PC able to start their journey by taking advantage of all-new features debuted by Sports Interactive with this new entry. Of course, you'll still want to know how to add real names to clubs and players to add a bit more realism.

Certain teams or even players aren't actually licensed, with Sports Interactive having to come up with makeshift names to replace them. Naturally, and luckily for players, Football Manager has always allowed amazing room for customisation, allowing players to bypass licensing issues without getting SI into any sort of legal trouble.

So, if you want to know how to add real names to FM24, we got you covered with this nifty guide!

FM24 - How to add names and fix licenses

Despite what you might believe, fixing the licencing issues is relatively easy in FM24. One of the biggest questions each year, especially for new players, is how to make the German national team actually boast real players and not generic fake ones.

First, let's talk about how to fix the licensing issues before showing you how to add real names.

How to fix licence issues in FM24

Here's a step by step guide to do it.

Find the 2400 folder.

On Windows:

Steam : \Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Football Manager 2024\data\database\db\2400\

: \Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Football Manager 2024\data\database\db\2400\ Epic Games: \Program Files\Epic Games\FootballManager2024\data\database\db\2400\

On Mac

Steam : /Users/[username]/Library/Application Support/Steam/steamapps/common/Football Manager 2024/database/data/db/2400/

: /Users/[username]/Library/Application Support/Steam/steamapps/common/Football Manager 2024/database/data/db/2400/ Epic Games: /Users/Shared/Epic Games/FootballManager2024/database/data/db/2400/

Open the "INC" folder and then enter the "ALL" sub-folder.

All files here will need to be deleted, but pay close attention to these two in particular:

fake.lnc

lic_dan_swe_fra.lnc

Go to the EDT folder and open the "PERMANENT" sub-folder.

Delete the file "fake.edt".

This will fix Niko Kovač and Oliver Kahn from getting renamed alongside a few more key people.

Go to the "DBC" folder and open the "PERMANENT" sub-folder

Delete the following 2 files:

brazil_kits.dbc

forbidden names.dbc

This will prevent Brazilian clubs from reverting showing only with abbreviated names and will allow certain kits to be visible again.

Finally, enter the "LANGUAGES" folder.

Delete the following 2 files:

Licensing2.dbc

Licensing2_chn.dbc

Cool! You've fixed some issues addressed within the game. But if you want to add real names there's one more thing you need to do.

Add real names to FM24

To add more real names, whether you're thinking of players, clubs, or even competitions, you'll need to download a names pack made available from the dedicated Football Manager modding community.

We recommend you check out FM Scout's real names pack. If you've already downloaded it, simply follow these instructions.

Move FM24 Fix by FMScout.lnc and FM24 Club Names by FMScout.lnc inside the "ALL" sub-folder on the "INC" folder.

And that's it! For more FM24, check out our picks for best wonderkids to sign!