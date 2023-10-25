Best Players in Football Manager 2024

Early Access for Football Manager 2024 has started, but who are the best players in FM24? As ever, Sports Interactive has tried to make its management simulation game as close to real life as possible, and that means making players as accurate as they can.

With 36 visible attributes, four hidden attributes, and player personalities to take into account, there is no simple OVR system in Football Manager 2024 that you see in other games. Instead, Sports Interactive uses a 1-200 "Current Ability" (CA) system that is hidden from players to rank every footballer in the database.

Table of contents Kevin De Bruyne Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Harry Kane FM24 wonderkids

So who are the best players in FM24? Let's take a look!

Kevin De Bruyne

We start with Man City's talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. While he starts the game with a hamstring tear, he will soon be back to boss games and create goals from nothing.

It's no surprise that De Bruyne is the most technically proficient player in Football Manager 2024. He starts the game with 19 crossing, 18 technique, 18 passing, 17 long shots, and 17 free kick taking along with 16s in the "golden trio" of dribbling, finishing, and first touch.

Erling Haaland

The Norweigan giant is of course one of the best players in FM24. He smashed records in his first season at Man City along with winning a famous treble. At just 22 he has a long career ahead of him, the only question is how long will he stay at Man City?

Haaland is a physical monster in FM24, with 19 pace, 19 natural fitness, and 17 strength. But that's not the only place he excels. His 20 determination, 19 anticipation, and 18 off the ball means he reads the game like no other striker and his 18 finishing makes him utterly deadly. He's bagged 38 Premier League goals in just 22 appearances in our early access save!

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe isn't just one of the best players in the game, but he's also the fastest player in FM24. The French forward has had a remarkable career already and looks set to break the World Cup scoring record before too long. He is in the last year of his contract with PSG when your save starts, so he could be on the move!

At the start of FM24 Mbappe has 20 pace and 20 acceleration to be absolutely rapid, but he's got plenty more in his arsenal too. He's got 18 dribbling, 18 first touch, 18 flair, and 17 finishing to be utterly deadly with the ball at his feet.

Lionel Messi

The GOAT finally won the World Cup last year and is now making waves in the MLS with every appearance. While Messi's career is coming to an end, he is still a remarkable player with a lot to offer in FM24.

Messi might be 36 but he starts FM24 with FIVE attributes at 20. These are dribbling, determination, flair, vision, and technique. Throw in 19 passing, 19 first touch, and, 18 decisions and you have a creative force like nothing else on earth. It's only his declining physicals that mean he isn't still the best player on the planet.

Harry Kane

England's captain finally left Spurs in seek of glory. His big-money move to Bayern Munich should put some winner's medals around his neck at long last.

Kane starts FM24 with 19 finishing, 19 vision, 18 composure, and 18 passing. This makes him a truly elite striker, but he's also set up nicely for a transition into the midfield as his pace begins to deteriorate in future seasons. Oh, and he's got 20 penalty taking for those crucial shootouts!

Rank Player Name Club Position Current Ability (CA) 1 Kevin De Bruyne Man City AM (C) 190 2 Erling Haaland Man City ST 188 3 Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 188 4 Lionel Messi Inter Miami AM (R) 185 5 Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST 183 6 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST 182 7 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK 181 8 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid AM (L) 181 9 Ederson Man City GK 181 10 Mohamed Salah Liverpool AM (R) 180 11 Bernardo Silva Man City M (C) 178 12 Rodri Man City DM 177 13 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool D (C) 177 14 Alisson Liverpool GK 176 15 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich DM 176 16 Neymar Al-Hilal AM (L) 175 17 Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona GK 175 18 Ruben Dias Man City D (C) 174 19 Luka Modric Real Madrid M (C) 174 20 Martin Odegaard Arsenal AM (C) 173 21 Bukayo Saka Arsenal AM (R) 173 22 Bruno Fernandes Man United AM (C) 172 23 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 172 24 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK 71 25 Declan Rice Arsenal DM 171

FM24 wonderkids

The best players in the game are usually at the biggest clubs in the world already. Which means prying them away will cost you £100 million-plus. But the next generation of world-beaters are far cheaper and more easily available.

Sure, some like Lamine Yamal will be at the academies of big clubs already, but there are plenty of amazing FM24 wonderkids out there waiting for you to snap them up.

Here are the best we've found so far!