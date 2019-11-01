Football Manager 2020: Juventus will not be in FM20

Football Manager 2020 may not be out until 19 November, but the beta is now available for those that pre-ordered it via Steam and other digital retailers.

Which means we have already installed and explored a lot of what FM20 has to offer, only to find one big surprise...

Juventus' new name in FM20

WHO!?: Juventus are now Zebre in FM20

It's been a big year for the Italian giants, who signed an exclusive deal with Konami's PES 2020 to be the standard bearer for the new game.

That deal meant that EA's FIFA 20 had to go with the rather laughable 'Piemento Calcio' of The Old Lady.

An unforeseen part of that deal is that Sports Interactive have also had to take measures to get around the PES deal.

Football Manager 2020 have gone with 'Zebre', playing off the famous black & white stripe that has become so synonymous with Juventus.

Other than that though, the team is as you would expect. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, a strong backline of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, & Daniele Rugani, and the new signings of Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, and Adrien Rabiot.

They are easily the best side in Serie A, and their long quest for the Champions League trophy is one of the best undertakings you can do in FM20.