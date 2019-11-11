Football Manager 2020: All the transfer budgets for Europe's top clubs

The Football Manager 2020 Beta is now available, so it is time to get a feel of the new game.

First off you need to decide who you are going to take charge of, and if you are anything like us, you will want to manage a club with a big budget.

That said, Football Manager is far more realistic than its manager mode counterparts in FIFA 20 (Career Mode) and PES 2020 (Master League) – in that it takes into account the transfer activity that took place over the summer. This means that every club’s transfer budget will be far less than you would expect.

RealSport lets you know the clubs with the biggest budgets as you start your FM 20 save.

Chelsea

BLUES: Chelsea may have money, but you can't spend it

League: English Premier Division

Last season: 3rd

Honours: 6 First Division titles, 8 FA Cups, 5 League

Cups, 1 European Cups, 2 Europa Leagues

Notable players: N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta,

Jorginho

FM 20 Transfer budget: £120 million

It may shock you to see Chelsea have such a whopping big transfer

budget – but remember the Blues are under a one year transfer embargo.

This makes the Londoners a great prospect to take charge of FM, as you look to qualify for the Champions Cup with a whole load of homegrown academy prospects.

Can you replicate Frank Lampard’s exceptional start to the

season with Premier League giants?

Liverpool

MONEY TO BURN: Hunt down a first Premier League title with £100+ million

League: English Premier Division

Last season: 2nd

Honours: 18 First Division titles, 7 FA Cups, 8 League

Cups, 6 European Cups, 3 Europa Leagues

Notable players: Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio

Mane

FM 20 Transfer budget: £102 million

Sure to be a popular choice on FM 20, Liverpool are desperate

to claim a first ever Premier League title.

There was still plenty to shout about last season with a Champions League trophy and missing out on the domestic league by one point, but there is a sense that this is there year to claim a first league title in 30 years.

The Reds also have a big budget to fall back on, having only

spent £1.3 million on transfers over the summer.

Manchester United

BOUNCE BACK: Utd are struggling, can you return them to the top?

League: English Premier Division

Last season: 6th

Honours: 20 First Division titles, 12 FA Cups, 5 League

Cups, 3 European Cups, 1 Europa Leagues, 1 Club World Cup

Notable players: David De Gea, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial

FM 20 Transfer budget: £100 million

It’s a similar budget for Manchester United, but for a very different reason. The Red Devils are under transition after trimming the fat with summer departures of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Chris Smalling and Ander Herrera.

It’s a fresh start, but as much as the results need to

improve, the quality of football must do to.

With a useful amount of cash can you take the English giants

back to the top of the table in style?

Real Madrid

Galacticos: Real spent big this summer so there isn't much left

League: Spanish First Division

Last season: 3rd

Honours: 33 La Liga titles, 19 Copa del Reys, 13 European

Cups, 2 Europa Leagues, 4 Club World Cups

Notable players: Eden Hazard, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos

FM 20 Transfer budget: £54 million

It’s a big drop off in budgets as Real Madrid spent a huge

£260 million on new talent over the summer.

The arrivals of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo point that change is on the way with the likes of Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo edging closer to the exit door.

With only three teams in the title race, you always have a

chance in Spain – so don’t rule yourself out of pushing an inconsistent

Barcelona close at the end of the campaign.

Manchester City

DOMINANCE: Can you keep City atop the league?

League: English Premier Division

Last season: 1st (Champions)

Honours: 6 First Division titles, 6 FA Cups, 6 League

Cups

Notable players: Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Raheem

Sterling

FM 20 Transfer budget: £44 million

It may not feel like Manchester City went big in the summer transfer window, but the Citizens did still sign the likes of Joao Cancelo and Rodri, spending a total of £143 million.

Still the favourites for the Premier League title, but after

overcoming Liverpool by just a single point, can they handle the pressure of another

title race and chasing a first ever European crown?

With a great youth setup, top class facilities and super wealthy owners, City are the best side to manage if you are targeting an era of domination.

Bayern Munich

SMALL BUDGET: Bayern don't have a lot left in the bank

League: German Bundesliga

Last season: 1st (Champions)

Honours: 29 Bundesliga titles, 19 DFB-Pokals, 5 European

Cups, 1 Europa League, 1 Club World Cup

Notable players: Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Joshua

Kimmich

FM 20 Transfer budget: £36 million

Seemingly every Bundesliga season, it’s hard to look past

Bayern Munich. Under new management, they received a scare last season from Klassiker rivals Borussia Dortmund, but showed their experience to come back and take the

title.

Experienced players Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Mats Hummels have all left the club, so you have a new challenge on Football Manager 20 to bring on and add to this squad.

You may be wondering why there is so little budget to play

with, but FCB did ship £100 million on defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin

Pavard alone.

Zebre (Juventus)

ALREADY SPENT: Juve's money is all gone, but there is talent here

League: Italian Serie A

Last season: 1st (Champions)

Honours: 35 Serie A titles, 13 Coppa Italias, 2 European

Cups, 3 Europa Leagues

Notable players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Miralem Pjanic,

Giorgio Chiellini

FM 20 Transfer budget: £31 million

PES 2020’s exclusive deal with Juventus strikes again with the Italian giants called Zebre on FM 20.

With Max Allegri departing it is a new start in Turin, but

you may want to do more than what Maurizio Sarri has done in real life –

restoring Gonzalo Higuain to the first team.

Matthijs de Ligt is a £65 million arrival of Ajax and he

should be the marker for what is a new era at the club – but you may have one

last crack with the current crop of players, with Cristiano Ronaldo now 34, to

win a first European Cup since 1996.

Tottenham Hotspur

LAST LEGS: Spurs have no trophies to show for their hot stretch

League: English Premier Division

Last season: 4th

Honours: 2 First Division titles, 8 FA Cups, 4 League

Cups, 2 Europa Leagues

Notable players: Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Hugo Lloris

FM 20 Transfer budget: £30 million

Although no silverware, it is hard to deny that Spurs had a successful season last term. The Lilywhites went all the way to the Champions League final and maintained their top four status, despite brining in no first team signings.

The difficulty they have this year is – what’s next? Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon have all arrived, but a lot of the club’s players have an eye on their next move.

Your challenge is to keep the squad together and aim for a first

trophy in 12 years, only then can you start to think about competing for a

Premier League title.

Arsenal

GONE: Arsenal's record Summer leaves little left for you

League: English Premier Division

Last season: 5th

Honours: 13 First Division titles, 13 FA Cups, 2 League

Cups

Notable players: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre

Lacazette, Mesut Ozil

FM 20 Transfer budget: £10 million

Like Chelsea and Manchester United, Arsenal are another club

having to turn to youth this season.

They tried it one way with Arsene Wenger for too long, and Unai Emery has only added to the defensive problems the Gunners have before.

Their blistering attack is being let down by their

teammates, making your job on FM 20 quite simple -patch up the back four. The

£72 million signing of Nicolas Pepe has hindered you off brining in reinforcements,

so it could be a tough first season at the Emirates.

Barcelona

EMPTY: Barca's Griezmann signing leaves nothing behind

League: Spanish First Division

Last season: 1st (Champions)

Honours: 26La Liga titles, 30 Copa del Reys, 4 Champions

Leagues, 3 Club World Cups

Notable players: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann,

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

FM 20 Transfer budget: £9 million

The humongous £120 million arrival of Antoine Griezmann has impacted the ability to bring in further talent, but with Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Junior Firpo arriving, the squad is set to fight on all fronts this term.

You only have a handful of more seasons with Lionel Messi at his pomp, so make sure you savour the time you have with him.

The signing of Griezmann suggests the club are preparing for

life without their talisman, with a series of youngsters waiting in the wings

to come into the side and give it a push of young energy.