Football Manager 2020: All the best players ahead of release

The Football Manager 2020 beta is playable, meaning those that pre-ordered can get a jump on their managerial journey before the official release on 19th November.

While there is a huge number of new features to explore in this year’s FM, a lot of your success will come down to the talented players you can put on the field. To ascend to the peak of football you will need to have the very best players around, but who are they?

Lionel Messi, Barcelona (CA 195 - PA 199)

Position: AM (RC), ST

Age: 32

Nation: Argentina

Value: £73 million

Wage: £1.2 million

It should be no surprise to see Lionel Messi at the top of this list. He may not hold on for long, as he is now 32 and there are some young players chasing him, and his great rival, down.

For now though, Barcelona’s frontman is the best around. With a maximum 20 in stats like dribbling, finishing, decisions, flair, passing, technique, and vision it is no surprise that he is #1 with a massive £73 million valuation.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Zebre (CA 195 - PA 196)

Position: AM (L), ST

Age: 34Nation: Portugal

Value: £31 million

Wage: £1 million

Hot on Messi’s heels is Cristiano Ronaldo. They have the same CA in this year’s FM, but as he is two years older and has a lower PA Ronaldo will have to accept the #2 spot. The club sounds odd thanks to Juventus’ exclusive deal with PES 2020 this year, but Zebre is the Old Lady in every other aspect so don’t worry.

Ronaldo has a max rating for natural fitness, determination, and penalty taking, along with 19s for finishing, heading, and long shots which makes him the deadliest all-around player in the game.

Kevin De Bruyne, Man City (CA 188 - PA 188)

Position: AM (C), M (C)

Age: 27

Nation: Belgium

Value: £88 million

Wage: £230k

Man City’s midfield maestro is next on the list. The Belgian attacking midfielder is best known to fans for his pinpoint passes and endless creative ability, and in FM20 it is no different.

His 20 vision, 19 passing, and 18 decisions means he can slice up the opposition, while 16 finishing and 16 long shots also make him a threat in front of goal. At 27 De Bruyne is in the prime of his career.

Neymar, Paris SG (CA 185 - PA 190)

Position: AM (L), M (L), ST

Age: 27

Nation: Brazil

Value: £92 million

Wage: £625k

The dazzling Brazilian wide man is next on our list. Neymar filled column inches this summer with a potential move back to Spain but it never materialised. For now he remains in Paris, trying to deliver a Champions League triumph.

With 20 dribbling and technique Neymar can beat anyone one-on-one, while his 19 flair, off the ball, and agility means he can see a path through a defence and make it happen. Neymar also brings a deadly 16 finishing, 16 crossing, and 16 passing to both create and score.

Kylian Mbappe, Paris SG (CA 181 - PA 196)

Position: AM (R), ST

Age: 20

Nation: France

Value: £86 million

Wage: £350k

The Frenchman is finally no longer a teenager, clearing the way for a new top wonderkid. For now though, the young winger/forward has to settle for the #5 spot in our list, though he will doubtlessly continue to rise over the years.

Mbappe’s 20 acceleration and 20 pace make him a deadly threat on the counter, while his 18 flair, composure, and off the ball means he will be in the right place and ready to pounce. With 18 dribbling and 17 finishing Mbappe can also rack up the goals. He’s a one-man wrecking crew in the making.

Eden Hazard, Real Madrid (CA 181 - PA 185)

Position: AM (RLC)

Age: 28

Nation: Belgium

Value: £82 million

Wage: £550k

The latest Galactico made the move from Chelsea in the summer and looks ready to reignite Real Madrid’s silverware collection. The creative midfielder can play anywhere behind the striker but is best on the left and in the middle.

Hazard’s 20 agility and dribbling make him a threat with the ball at his feet, but his 17 decision, 16 vision, and 15 passing means he can also pick out the right place to go with the ball. Hazard is not super-deadly in front of goal, but with 15 finishing he certainly knows where the back of the net is.

Luis Suarez, Barcelona (CA 180 - PA 188)

Position: ST

Age: 32

Nation: Uruguay

Value: £55 million

Wage: £550k

Suarez has long been deadly in front of goal, and that doesn’t change in FM20.

With 19 determination, 17 composure, 18 finishing, and 16 first touch he will always be in the right place at the right time to bag a goal, but his 16 long shots, 16 passing, and 16 work rate means he is far more than just the final touch and can contribute in build-up play or tee-up his teammates.

The best players in FM20