Football Manager 2024 Best Tactics!

We almost have our hands on Football Manager 2024 with the Beta out in just a couple of weeks we can't wait to have a first look into all of the new features in FM24!

Football Manager 2024 is all set for launch on 6 November, meaning we are just about one month away from the official launch of the game!

Wondering what the best tactics are in FM24? We have you covered in this article! Make sure you read until the end for our main tip!

Tactics in FM24

Tactics in Football Manager are essential especially at the start of a save when you are testing what works and what doesn't. With the beta for FM24 coming out soon we are yet to see exactly what the game engine will have in store for us, which formations will be most effective and if there are new tactics that get the most out of the match engine. Yet, from what we know so far, we can lean towards a few tactics that will most likely be very common on FM24. Getting your tactics right is important, but you must make sure that your players are fit enough to play your style of football, check out our FM24 fatigue guide here!

The 4-2-3-1 is always a popular choice in Football Manager providing balance to both attack and defence. This formation is very well balanced with the main function of the team coming from the two defensive midfielders who firstly allow the attack to press higher up the pitch and also allow the full packs to overlap and attack.

The midfielders can drop in between the defenders or drift wide to cover any gaps created by the fullbacks attacking.

This formation is one of the most popular choices currently in FM23 and we believe that it will be common in FM24 as well!

Positional play in Football Manager 2024 is a new feature allowing for your team to shift formations and tactics in-game. This allows for your players to have multiple passages of play, shifting in-game depending on what stage of the game they are in. Positional play allows for players to move into new roles seamlessly giving a more realistic approach to the game.

Inverted fullbacks have been added in FM24. This could open up a lot more tactical approaches to the game. This new role like to play as a defensive inverted winger essentially playing as a defensive midfielder or even deeper to join in between the midfield and centre backs.

We are yet to see how this role plays in-game, however, it is worth getting to know this role quickly as it could be the next big thing in the game!

For more of the latest FM24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.