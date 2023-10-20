How to install Football Manager 2024 facepacks

Football Manager 2024 is out in early access, and now, players are trying to find out the best FM24 facepacks to use. If you're one of those and are trying to see how to get them installed, we got you covered!

Facepacks are merely quality of life added by modders within the Football Manager community. Similar to how fixing the real names licences simply works to add more immersion to the game for the most part, having the faces of players will certainly enhance your experience.

So if this is your first Football Manager or are looking for a refresher, here's how to install FM24 facepacks.

FM24 facepacks - How to install

click to enlarge Credit: Sports Interactive FM24 is here!

The process of getting a facepack added to FM24 is relatively easy. It should be noted, however, that only PC players can use this feature since accessing the files is way more straightforward than the console or FM24 Mobile for example.

Depending on which facepack you want to install, instructions may vary. This is more general guidance than anything, but here's how to install FM24 facepacks.

Copy the folder to this location: /Users/<yourname>/Library/Application Support/Sports Interactive/Football Manager 2024/graphics

You may have difficulty finding this location. For easier navigation, follow these instructions:

Open the Finder

Click “Go” from the menubar and select “Go to Folder”

c) Copy in the following: ~/Library/Application Support/Sports Interactive/

d) Open the “Football Manager 2024” folder

e) Open the “graphics” folder (or create one if it doesn't exist)

f) Move the downloaded files into the ”graphics" folder

When you've downloaded a FM24 facepack. Put it in the graphics folder which you should find here: Documents/Sports Interactive/Football Manager 2022/graphics.

If your downloaded files are in .zip or .rar format, you'll need to extract them and then add those files to the folder mentioned above.

Refresh Football Manager

Once you've done that, you'll have to refresh your game for the changes to take effect. Here's how to do it:

Open Football Manager

Click Preferences on the start screen

Click the “advanced” tab

On the right hand side select “interface”

Scroll down the Skin Heading

Uncheck “Use caching to decrease page loading times”

Tick “Reload skin when confirming changes to preferences”

Click “Reload Skin”

You should go back into the preferences and follow the same steps but this time tick “Use caching to decrease page loading times," turning it off helps to load the new graphics but you should always have it on to improve performance.

Best FM24 facepacks

With the game being in early access at the time of writing, a lot of the big packs are yet to be updated for the new season.

Sortitoutsi, one of the most reliable FM sites, does have a big cut out player faces pack which was last updated on 11 October, making it our recommendation if you want the most up to date facepack. We'll be updating this space as more are updated.

And that's it! For more content, check out our picks for best wonderkids to sign in FM24.