header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

23 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Top 1000 database revealed

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Top 1000 database revealed

Curious where your favorite players will land in the newest FIFA game? The top 1000 ratings are out now!

Jump To

EA broke some hearts cancelling the FIFA 21 demo, but FIFA fans can look forward to the good news today - the top 1000 FIFA 21 ratings are now live!

FIFA 21 ratings haaland

THEY'RE HERE: You can dive right into the top 1000 FIFA 21 ratings now

You can go over the FIFA 21 top 1000 ratings database here, which covers from Lionel Messi to Mario Lemina.

EA have updated the top 1000 list after some initial errors, now covering transfers like Diogo Jota for Liverpool.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Demo Cancelled

This gives fans plenty of time to plan ahead on who they'll grab in their FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy