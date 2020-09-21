[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA FIFA 21

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Demo CANCELLED

EA have announced a heart-breaker for FIFA fans, officially cancelling the demo for its upcoming game.

by Brandon Ridgely Sep 21, 2020
FIFA 21 Demo Cancelled EA Play

FIFA fans have been whipped into a frenzy awaiting the FIFA 21 demo. Unfortunately, EA have just announced that the FIFA 21 demo has been cancelled.

FIFA 21 Demo Cancelled
BREAKING THE NEWS: EA have announced the FIFA 21 demo is officially cancelled

Instead of the traditional demo, FIFA 21 will only be accessible before release day via EA Play trial.

The EA Play FIFA 21 trial will offer 10 hours of early access to the full game. It will become available on 1 October.

Stay tuned as we learn more about the details of this decision from EA, and any other opportunities to get your hands on FIFA 21 before release.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: ICON Ratings CONFIRMED, Top 100 & more

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Editor - Covering all things sports with a bit of everything else. Current favorite games: NBA 2K21, Madden 21, and Football Manager 2020.

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon