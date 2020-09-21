BREAKING* FIFA 21 Demo CANCELLED

EA have announced a heart-breaker for FIFA fans, officially cancelling the demo for its upcoming game.

FIFA fans have been whipped into a frenzy awaiting the FIFA 21 demo. Unfortunately, EA have just announced that the FIFA 21 demo has been cancelled.

BREAKING THE NEWS: EA have announced the FIFA 21 demo is officially cancelled

Instead of the traditional demo, FIFA 21 will only be accessible before release day via EA Play trial.

The EA Play FIFA 21 trial will offer 10 hours of early access to the full game. It will become available on 1 October.

Stay tuned as we learn more about the details of this decision from EA, and any other opportunities to get your hands on FIFA 21 before release.

