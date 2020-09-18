FIFA 21 Ratings: EA database set to expand to top 1000

With so many reveals been and gone this week, don’t miss any of the top players on EA’s new game here.

The ratings reveals are not over just yet as we expect EA to release nearly one thousand new ratings soon!

Keep reading for the latest details on the FIFA 21 Top 1000.

Top 1000

It seems like we have seen loads of FIFA 21 ratings, but its just the tip of the iceberg!

The EA database is set to expand to the Top 1000 players on FIFA 21, but who are the top players to watch out for?

The Premier League is a popular league on FUT and pace is always crucial. Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin and Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha are two exciting attackers to keep an eye on.

Gareth Bale is another star to watch out for, but could the Welshman be on his way back to Spurs?

Biggest Upgrades

With so many players set to be revealed, we already know some of FIFA 21’s biggest upgrades.

Mason Greenwood, Bukayo Saka and Alphonso Davies are three young superstars who have received huge upgrades.

However, Erling Haaland stole the show as he entered the Top 100 with a +11 upgrade making him an 84 OVR.

ICON Ratings Revealed

The latest installment of ratings saw the brand-new FUT ICONs shown off for the first time.

The likes of Xavi, Philipp Lahm and Ashley Cole are all coming to FIFA 21 and have some incredible cards as shown on the MailOnline.

