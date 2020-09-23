FIFA 21 Brazil: Generic players announced, but there is hope for domestic clubs

Brazil will feature generic players for domestic clubs in this year’s FIFA, but this could change post-release.

Each year there is an arms race between PES and FIFA for licensing players, teams, stadiums, and everything else football.

Here’s everything you should know about FIFA 21’s licensing for Liga Do Brasil, and domestic club players.

FIFA 21 Liga do Brasil

For Liga Do Brasil, FIFA 21 will have licensed teams – but once again, players will be kept generic according to an announcement made on 23 September.

ONE AND ONLY: Neymar was one of the only licensed players on the Brazilian side in FIFA 21

But within the announcement, there’s some hope for domestic clubs to finally make their way fully into FIFA 21.

EA’s FIFA 21 licensing announcement covered the presence of generic Brazilian domestic club players at launch, and their lack of presence in FUT, but ended with messaging that this could change: “We’ll update all FIFA 21 fans about player names when and if information becomes available“.

What This Means for FIFA 21

Should FIFA 21 fully license the players across Ligo Do Brasil, this will be a huge step forward for the series.

THE ACTION: FIFA 21 brings a whole new scope for action on the pitch

It would mark the end of seeing players like Neymar alongside a fully generic lineup as in previous titles.

But for now, this still remains a big if, and would only be possible for FIFA 21 post-release.

FIFA 21 Licensing

For more information on all of the licensing announcements made for FIFA 21, you can read over our breakdown here.

We’ve also covered all of the stadiums coming to the game here.

