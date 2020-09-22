BREAKING* FIFA 21 Ratings: Top 1000 database revealed

Curious where your favorite players will land in the newest FIFA game? The top 1000 ratings are out now!

EA broke some hearts cancelling the FIFA 21 demo, but FIFA fans can look forward to the good news today – the top 1000 FIFA 21 ratings are now live!

THEY’RE HERE: You can dive right into the top 1000 FIFA 21 ratings now

You can go over the FIFA 21 top 1000 ratings database here, which covers from Lionel Messi to Mario Lemina.

This gives fans plenty of time to plan ahead on who they’ll grab in their FIFA 21 Career Mode.