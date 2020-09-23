header decal
FIFA

23 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Stadiums: ALL New Stadiums Confirmed, Latest News, Updates, Volta, Elland Road & more

FIFA 21 Stadiums: ALL New Stadiums Confirmed, Latest News, Updates, Volta, Elland Road & more

There are plenty of amazing grounds that don't feature on EA's title, but which might be added?

EA has confirmed that there will be five new stadiums coming to FIFA 21, with a sixth coming soon!

Keep reading for all the latest information on FIFA 21's Stadiums.

Latest News - No Elland Road... yet

Elland Road is still expected to be on FIFA 21, just not in time for release.

The curtailed end to the season meant that EA 'weren't able to recreate' Leeds' home ground just yet.

union berlin stadium stadion an der alten forsterei min

DERBY DAY! The Berlin derby will be epic in the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei

However, five new stadiums have been confirmed. Portland Timbers stadium Providence Park is new to the game, as is Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes, the home of Granada CF.

In Germany, Union Berlin's Stadion An der Alten Forsterei and Paderborn's Benteler-Arena both look awesome.

Confirmed Stadiums

EA Play gave us our first look at FIFA 21 almost two months ago!

In the trailer released during the EA Play event, we got glimpses of Anfield and Parc des Princes and the graphics look amazing!

Anfield FIFA 21

THE KOP! Anfield is confirmed for FIFA 21 after its appearance in the trailer.

Alongside Anfield and Parc des Princes, great stadiums like the Santiago Bernabeu, Signal Iduna Park and Old Trafford will also be on FIFA 21 once more.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Career Mode: Chelsea Guide

All current Premier League clubs (other than Leeds) will have their stadiums on the game.

Volta Arenas

There are also some cool new locations to show off your skills in Volta Football this year.

volta fifa 21 min

CARNIVAL! Volta offers a range if vibrant locations to play the beautiful game

The five new locations on FIFA 21 Volta are: Dubai, Milan, Paris, Sao Paulo, and Sydney.

For the full list of FIFA 21 Stadiums and Volta Locations click here.

READ MORE: Sign these wonderkids for FIFA 21 Career Mode

