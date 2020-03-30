FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 3 COUNTDOWN: Release date, cards, promo explained, FAQs, latest news & more

THE FULL SQUAD FOR TOTW MOMENTS 3 IS NOW OUT - FIND IT HERE

After the footballing world was put on hold thanks to Coronavirus, EA had to get inventive with their replacement promo.

Enter TOTW Moments - the replacement squad will return every week that Team of the Week (TOTW) is absent, reviving an old In-Form team from a previous FIFA.

Keep reading to find out when the third TOTW Moments squad will arrive and what to expect.

Release Date

The second TOTW Moments squad will arrive on Wednesday, 1 April 2020.

The squad will be announced at 11am ET / 3pm GMT and will be released in-game at 2pm ET / 6pm GMT.

TOTW Moments Explained

Although TOTW Moments brings back an old TOTW, it’s not a carbon copy and there are a few noteworthy differences.

Primarily, the player stats have been updated, which seemingly reflect their current talent – for example, last week Walker had a boosted overall rating, whereas Arnoutovic didn’t quite receive the overall rating of his FIFA 18 card.

However, excitingly, the FIFA 20 cards retain their original position from the FIFA 18 TOTW, meaning the likes of centre forward Garth Bale returned!

Finally, as you’d imagine the players’ clubs have been updated to match their current locations.

Previous TOTW Moments Squads

There have been two TOTW Moments Squads out so far.

TOTW Moments Squad 1

The first TOTW Moments squad was a repeat of the TOTW 28 from FIFA 18.

THROWBACK: Last week’s TOTW Moments is the TOTW 28 squad from FIFA 18

As you can see, the returning TOTW 28 squad from FIFA 18 included an 88-rated card for Matthijs De Ligt and a centre back Kyle Walker card.

TOTW Moments Squad 2

The second TOTW Moments squad was TOTW 31 from FIFA 19.

THROWBACK: TOTW 31 from FIFA 19 has returned to Ultimate Team

This returning In-Form squad included a 95-rated CM card for De Bruyne, a 91-rated card for Napoli’s Koulibaly and an 87-rated card for Arsenal’s record signing, Nicolas Pepe.

TOTW Moments FAQs

Here’s some quick answers to some of your pressing questions.

When will the changes to TOTW occur?

From Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, and until the regular football seasons resume, TOTW will be replaced with a Weekly Squad of TOTW Moments players.

How will this affect my FUT Champions rewards Player Picks?

TOTW Moments Items will replace the standard TOTW FUT Champion Player Picks rewards. TOTW Moments Items will receive the familiar FUT Champions design as a result.

Why are certain players not featured in a respective TOTW Moments squad?

If a player has retired, been banned, or is no longer in FUT 20, they will not feature in that week’s TOTW Moments squad.

A player cannot feature in back to back TOTW Moments selections.

Can I use TOTW Moments in Squad Building Challenges?

Yes. TOTW Moments will replace TOTW content and operate in the same way.

Future SBCs and Objectives may require either TOTW or TOTW Moments items.

Will TOTW Moments Items feature dynamic images/action shots?

Just as with regular TOTW Items, select TOTW Moments Items will feature action shot images.

How will the TOTW Moments impact my dynamic Items?

Ones to Watch and Headliners players will continue to receive upgrades if they are selected as part of the TOTW Moments squad for that week.

Headliners win streak upgrades will be paused until the 2019-2020 season resumes.

What will happen to new TOTW packs I get as FUT Champions rewards and/or from SBCS?

From Thursday 19th March @ 9am GMT onward, and until the football seasons resume, the TOTW packs earned from FUT Champions will be replaced with TOTW Moments packs.

Similar to the usual TOTW packs, when opened, these packs will contain the current active TOTW Moments players.

How do TOTW Moments work with the FUT Champions Upgrade SBCs?

The FUT Champions versions of the TOTW Moments Player Items will function in FUT Champions Upgrade SBCs in the same manner that the FUT Champions versions of TOTW Player Items do.

What will happen to my existing TOTW packs?

Existing Team of the Week Packs (TOTW Upgrade, Ultimate TOTW Pack, Premium TOTW Pack) will continue to include Player Items from TOTW 26.

If we are able to reintroduce TOTW later in the year, these packs would then update to use the active TOTW as per usual.

