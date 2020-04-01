FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 3 LIVE: Release date, card predictions, promo explained, latest news & more

Tune in for all the breaking news on the third week of EA’s replacement FUT throwback promo.

We’re into our third week of life without football meaning that Team of the Week (TOTW) has been absent from FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for some time.

EA introduced a brand new replacement promo, TOTW Moments, to ensure there is still fresh content arriving in FIFA 20.

Tune in to our live updates below as we bring you all the latest news on TOTW Moments 3.

Flair Maestro – 13:32

One of the game’s biggest stars, Neymar was still a Barcelona player when he earned his place in TOTW 28 on FIFA 17.

The Brazilian trickster had a massive 96 OVR in this TOTW, however his rating could be lower on TOTW Moments.

His live Headliners card, however, could reach 96 OVR were he to be included!

The Countdown is on! – 12:35

TOTW Moments drop at the same time as Team of the Week (TOTW).

Therefore, TOTW Moments 3 will be announced at 3pm GMT / 10am ET, before arriving in Ultimate Team at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET.

TOTW Moments 3 Prediction – 11:30

TOTW 28 from FIFA 17 is our prediction for this week’s TOTW Moments squad.

If this in-form squad were to return we’d see brand new FIFA 20 cards for Ronaldo and Neymar!

Throwback – 11:18

Last week’s TOTW Moments was TOTW 31 from FIFA 19.

This returning In-From squad included a 95-rated CM card for De Bruyne, a 91-rated card for Napoli’s Koulibaly and an 87-rated card for Arsenal’s record signing, Nicolas Pepe.

AND IT’S LIVE – 10:25

EA confirmed last week that Live Items such as Ones to Watch and Headliners will be upgraded based on the new TOTW Moments Squads.

TOTW Moments has also replaced TOTW in the following places:

FUT Champions Rewards

In packs

Weekly Featured Squad Battle within Squad Battles

SBC Requirements

Future FUT Objectives

Draft Mode

Player Ratings – 10:12

All players that will be released will reflect their current teams, and their OVR increase will be in line with their FUT 20 upgrade path.

For example, in FUT 18 TOTW 28 Kyle Walker was given an 86 OVR Item in line with his FUT 18 upgrade path.

For his TOTW Moments Item, Kyle Walker was given a 87 OVR Item based on his FUT 20 upgrade path.

Tale of the Tape – 10:04

Following the suspensions of football around the world, EA has suspended the normal Team of the Week (TOTW) program and replaced it with TOTW Moments.

TOTW Moments will be a recurring program that will be based entirely on a historical TOTW release from past FUT titles.

Each squad will be a reflection of a specific TOTW that was released from March onwards in each product year.