FIFA 20 TOTW Moments: Explained, FAQs, Pitch Notes, Full Squad & more

Here’s everything you need to know about EA’s replacement promo for Team of the Week cards.

EA is here to rescue us from self-isolation monotony.

Many feared what would become of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team after the postponement of football around the world, but a brand new promo has been revealed.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Team of the Week (TOTW) Moments.

TOTW Moments

Following the suspensions of football around the world, EA has suspended the normal Team of the Week (TOTW) program and replaced it with TOTW Moments.

TOTW Moments will be a recurring program that will be based entirely on a historical TOTW release from past FUT titles.

Each squad will be a reflection of a specific TOTW that was released from March onwards in each product year.

TOTW Moments Ratings

All players that will be released will reflect their current teams, and their OVR increase will be in line with their FUT 20 upgrade path.

For example, in FUT 18 TOTW 28 Kyle Walker was given an 86 OVR Item in line with his FUT 18 upgrade path.

For his TOTW Moments Item, Kyle Walker will be an 87 OVR Item based on his FUT 20 upgrade path.

What does TOTW Moments mean for FUT?

TOTW Moments will replace TOTW in multiple places across FUT starting today, Wednesday, March 18th. This includes, amongst others:

FUT Champions Rewards

In packs

Weekly Featured Squad Battle within Squad Battles

SBC Requirements

Future FUT Objectives

Draft Mode

To ensure that Live Items continue to be valuable to players when building their squads, Ones to Watch and Headliners will be upgraded based on the new TOTW Moments Squads.

When the regular football calendar resumes, Ones to Watch and Headliners Items will continue to receive upgrades as they would have done previously.

TOTW Moments Squad

As mentioned the first TOTW Moments squad is the TOTW 28 from FIFA 18.

THROWBACK: This week’s TOTW Moments is the TOTW 28 squad from FIFA 18

As you can see, the TOTW 28 squad from FIFA 18 has returned including an 88-rated card for Matthijs De Ligt and a centre back Kyle Walker card!

TOTW Moments FAQs

Here’s some quick answers to some of your pressing questions.

When will the changes to TOTW occur?

Starting Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, and until the regular football seasons resume, TOTW will be replaced with a Weekly Squad of TOTW Moments players.

How will this affect my FUT Champions rewards Player Picks?

TOTW Moments Items will replace the standard TOTW FUT Champion Player Picks rewards. TOTW Moments Items will receive the familiar FUT Champions design as a result.

Why are certain players not featured in a respective TOTW Moments squad?

If a player has retired, been banned, or is no longer in FUT 20, they will not feature in that week’s TOTW Moments squad.

A player cannot feature in back to back TOTW Moments selections.

Can I use TOTW Moments in Squad Building Challenges?

Yes. TOTW Moments will replace TOTW content and operate in the same way.

Future SBCs and Objectives may require either TOTW or TOTW Moments items.

Will TOTW Moments Items feature dynamic images/action shots?

Just as with regular TOTW Items, select TOTW Moments Items will feature action shot images.

How will the TOTW Moments impact my dynamic Items?

Ones to Watch and Headliners players will continue to receive upgrades if they are selected as part of the TOTW Moments squad for that week.

Headliners win streak upgrades will be paused until the 2019-2020 season resumes.

What will happen to new TOTW packs I get as FUT Champions rewards and/or from SBCS?

From Thursday 19th March @ 9am GMT onward, and until the football seasons resume, the TOTW packs earned from FUT Champions will be replaced with TOTW Moments packs.

Similar to the usual TOTW packs, when opened, these packs will contain the current active TOTW Moments players.

How do TOTW Moments work with the FUT Champions Upgrade SBCs?

The FUT Champions versions of the TOTW Moments Player Items will function in FUT Champions Upgrade SBCs in the same manner that the FUT Champions versions of TOTW Player Items do.

What will happen to my existing TOTW packs?

Existing Team of the Week Packs (TOTW Upgrade, Ultimate TOTW Pack, Premium TOTW Pack) will continue to include Player Items from TOTW 26.

If we are able to reintroduce TOTW later in the year, these packs would then update to use the active TOTW as per usual.

