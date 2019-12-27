FIFA 20 Career Mode: The Top 10 young Left Backs (LB & LWB) to buy – Shaw, Grimaldo & more

Modern fullbacks are required to both attack and defend in equal measure.

The prices of left backs (LB) and left wing-backs (LWB) are increasing in relation to their growing necessity, just look at the number of assists Liverpool’s fullbacks provide each season!

Pace, crossing and of course defending are the standout attributes to look for when eyeing up a quality left back on FIFA 20’s Career Mode.

How to choose the best young left backs (LB & LWB) for FIFA 20 Career Mode

This list looks at the best young left backs available on FIFA 20 Career Mode.

These players are selected if they are aged under 23 at the beginning of the 2019/20 season and must have the potential to reach 80 overall. These players must also begin Career Mode with an overall of at least 75 making them ready for first team football from the outset.

With FIFA 20’s new dynamic potential feature, players who perform well for long periods can improve their potential which is something to remember when splashing the cash on young players.

Grimaldo (OVR 83 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Position: LB

Club: Benfica

Country: Spain

Value: £26.6 million (Release Clause: £55.1 million)

Wage: £16,000

Grimaldo’s 90 Stamina and 85 Pace make him a attacking threat who can cover every inch on the left flank. 81 Free Kick Accuracy also make him a danger from set-pieces and the 23-year-old is available for £55 million, however with good negotiations you may be able to lower this price to secure the services of an excellent left back.

Luke Shaw (OVR 81 – POT 84)

Age: 23

Position: LB

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Value: £18 million (Release clause: £35.6 million)

Wage: £87,000 a week

English left back Luke Shaw is yet to fulfil his potential since his move from Southampton to Manchester United for £30 million back in 2014. Shaw showed glimpses of his talent before his horrific injury following a challenge from Hector Moreno and has been plagued by injuries ever since.

On FIFA 20, Shaw is a powerful and reliable left back with 82 pace and 75 strength making him a very physical defender. His 81 stamina makes him a perfect modern fullback with the energy to run for 90 minutes and help your side at both ends of the pitch.

Junior Firpo (OVR 79 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Position: LB, LM, LWB

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Value: £14 million (Release clause: £31.4 million)

Wage: £99,000 a week

Barcelona signed promising left back Junior Firpo for just £16 million in the summer, making him unavailable to sign on Career Mode until after the first transfer window has closed. Firpo will have to bide his time at the Spanish champions as Jordi Alba still occupies the starting spot, however the 23-year-old is one to keep your eye on!

Pace (85) and Crossing (81) are Firpo’s standout qualities on FIFA 20 as he can add real quality to your team in the final third of the pitch. With a release clause of a shade over £30 million, Firpo can be an astute piece of business for your club.

Achraf Hakimi (OVR 79 – POT 86)

Age: 20

Position: LB, RB

Club: Borussia Dortmund (on loan from Real Madrid)

Country: Morocco

Value: £14.4 million

Wage: £43,000 a week

Achraf Hakimi is in the second year of his two-year loan spell at Dortmund and will therefore be unavailable to sign until June 2020 on FIFA 20 Career Mode. The Madrid loanee has already registered a goal and assist in the Bundesliga this season as he continues to impress.

Being picky, Hakimi is naturally right-footed and therefore more suited to the right-hand side of defence considering his two star weak foot. The Moroccan international is lightning fast (92 Pace) and has bags of energy making him an exciting prospect for the future.

Ben Chilwell (OVR 79 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Position: LB

Club: Leicester

Country: England

Value: £14 million (Release clause: £29.3 million)

Wage: £59,000 a week

Leicester defender Ben Chilwell has established himself in Gareth Southgate’s England squad following a superb 2018/19 season. The 22-year-old has consistently turned out solid defensive displays and provides an attacking threat with excellent crossing ability.

Not the quickest player on this list (78 Pace), Chilwell makes up for it with 87 Stamina and high attacking and defensive work rates earning himself the Engine trait. With the potential to reach 85 overall, he can be a quality left back for years to come in FIFA 20 Career Mode.

Angelino (OVR 79 – POT 84)

Age: 22

Position: LB

Club: Manchester City

Country: Spain

Value: £13.5 million (Release clause: £26 million)

Wage: £82,000 a week

Man City signed Angelino back from PSV in the summer after he impressed in his one season in the Netherlands. With Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the squad there is stiff competition for places but the Spanish youngster has the quality to make the starting berth his own.

Angelino boasts many impressive attributes on FIFA 20, most notably his 85 crossing, 85 pace and 87 dtamina. The 22-year-old also possesses 82 dribbling to add to his attacking armoury and is sure to be one of the most sought after left backs in Career Mode this year.

Aaron Martin (OVR 78 – POT 84)

Age: 22

Position: LB

Club: Mainz

Country: Spain

Value: £11.3 million (£21.4 million release clause)

Wage: £21,000 a week

Aaron Martin made his loan move from Espanyol to Mainz permanent in the summer for just £5 million. The impressive young Spaniard has played every minute in the Bundesliga this season and looks like a fantastic piece of business from the German club.

Martin can provide many assists for your team in FIFA 20 Career Mode, especially if you prefer a striker good in the air. The former Espanyol left back has an 85 crossing stat making him lethal from the wide areas if allowed time and space.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (OVR 78 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Position: LB

Club: Manchester City

Country: Ukraine

Value: £11.7 million (Release clause: £24 million)

Wage: £74,000 a week

Originally signed as an attacking midfielder, Oleksandr Zinchenko has made the left back spot his own under Pep Guardiola following the numerous injuries to Benjamin Mendy. The Ukrainian’s quality on the ball allows him to join and with City’s attacks and provide plenty of ammunition for the teams big hitters.

Zinchenko possesses 82 Short Passing, 81 Crossing and 81 Ball Control making him an outstanding technician from the left side of defence. These abilities also allow him to fill in elsewhere when required and he can prove to be a valuable squad player on Career Mode.

Renan Lodi (OVR 77 – POT 85)

Age: 21

Position: LB

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Brazil

Value: £10.8 million (£24.3 million release clause)

Wage: £27,000 a week

A relatively unknown quantity before his summer move to the Spanish capital, Renan Lodi has started the season brightly providing one assist in his five appearances so far. The young Brazilian has shown plenty of promise and will flourish under Diego Simeone’s tutelage.

Pace, skill and stamina describe Renan Lodi on FIFA 20 as he can burst past his opposite number with 84 Pace. His defensive attributes can be trained which can see quick improvements to a very promising talent.

Sergio Reguilon (OVR 77 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Position: LB

Club: Sevilla (on loan from Real Madrid)

Country: Spain

Value: £10.4 million

Wage: £13,000 a week

The arrival of Ferland Mendy at Real Madrid saw Sergio Reguilon sent out on loan to Sevilla for the 2019/20 season. The Spanish Under-21 international has already bagged himself a goal for his new club and appears to have settled into life in Andalusia very quickly.

Reguilon is an all-round quality left back with balanced stats across the board. His 85 potential is something that should interest any manager on FIFA 20 Career Mode, but snap him up quickly before he commands a bigger transfer fee!

