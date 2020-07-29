[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

*UPDATED* FIFA 20 TOTW 43: Release Date, Predictions – Immobile, Fellaini & more

The Premier League season has come to an end, but who will get one last IF card on Ultimate Team?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jul 29, 2020
fifa 20 totw 43 immobile

The Premier League is now over, with Italy’s Serie A the only one of Europe’s top five leagues yet to be complete.

That said, Juventus clinched the title this weekend, with attention now turning to the Champions League in under two weeks.

As the curtain closes on the domestic season, who deserves a spot in FIFA 20’s Team of the Week 43?

Release Date

Team of the Week 43 is set to go live at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on Wednesday, 29 July.

We didn’t see a 10am ET / 3pm BST reveal last week due to the FIFA 21 cover star reveal, and we could get something similar this week with the arriving of the Pre-Season promo.

There is even a chance we may not even get a TOTW 43 due to the promo.

Ederson (OVR 88 → IF 89)

ederson totw 43 1

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson claimed the Premier League Golden Glove with his 16th clean sheet of the season on the final day.

The Brazilian costs around 30,000 coins on the FUT Transfer Market.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 → TIF 87)

trent alexander arnold totw 43 1

England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a sensational free-kick in Liverpool’s eight-goal thriller against Chelsea in midweek.

TAA is available for just over 11,000 coins, while his multitude of special cards range from 40,000 to 150,000.

Kieran Tierney (OVR 76 → IF 83)

kieran tierney totw 43 1

Scottish international Kieran Tierney scored his first ever Premier League goal on the final day of the season and added in an assist too for good measure!

Tierney is available for just over 1,000 coins, although his Future Stars card is worth over 200,000.

Elseid Hysaj (OVR 80 → IF 83)

elseid hysaj totw 43 1

Napoli have endured an indifferent season in Serie A, but Elseid Hysaj’s goal helped them overcome Sassuolo 2-0.

Hysaj is available for around 2,000 coins and could be in for his first special card of the season.

Pizzi (OVR 84 → SIF 88)

pizzi totw 43

Portuguese winger Pizzi scored and assisted in Benfica’s midweek victory over Desportivo Das Aves. He also added an assist against Sporting too!

The Benfica star will cost you around 8,000, while his TOTSSF card is worth ten times as much.

Mason Mount (OVR 79 → IF 84)

mason mount totw 43

Mason Mount inspired Chelsea to a 2-0 win over Wolves to secure Champions League football for Frank Lampard’s side next season.

Mount costs less than 1,000 coins but his special cards can cost up to 50,000.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 → FIF 97)

kevin de bruyne totw 43

Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne was simply too good for Norwich, blowing away the relegated Canaries with two goals and a record-equalling assist.

De Bruyne is available for just over 50,000 coins, although his 99 OVR TOTSSF card is worth up to 2,000,000.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88 → TIF 92)

pierre emerick aubameyang totw 43

Deployed from the left once more, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace broke Watford hearts as the Hornets stay in the Premier League came to an end.

The pacey Gabonese forward costs a little over 30,000 and his most expensive card will costs you up to 800,000.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 86 → FIF 92)

ciro immobile totw 43

Lazio’s title charge faltered after the lockdown break along with Ciro Immobile’s, however the Italian hitman was back to his best with a hattrick against Hellas Verona.

Immobile can be bought for around 20,000 coins and boasts seven special cards that can cost up to 90,000.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85 → FIF 89)

romelu lukaku totw 43

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku took his tally to 23 for the season in Serie A with a brace against Genoa.

Lukaku is worth 12,000 coins on the Transfer Market, but his TOTSSF card will cost you upwards of 170,000.

Marouane Fellaini (OVR 76 → IF 81)

marouane fellaini totw 43

Former Everton and Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini began the Chinese season with a bang, scoring a hattrick of headers on the opening day!

Fellaini costs just 700 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One.

RealSport’s TOTW 43 Prediction

fifa 20 ultimate team totw 43 1
CLASS! TOTW 43 could contain some serious firepower

