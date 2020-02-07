FIFA 20 Future Stars Team 2 Release Date: Countdown, Players, Predictions, Ratings, Updates, Objectives, Academy, cards, predictions, leaks, clues, news & more

The Future Stars promo in FIFA 20 commenced last week, with more wonderkids on the way today.

Since then we have been treated to four more Future Stars cards, including the all-new Academy players.

With 40 Future Stars items making up this year's promo, it's time to turn our attentions to Team 2!

Follow our live blog for all the Future Stars Team 2 breaking news here.

Team 2 Release Date

We expect the next set of Future Stars cards to arrive this Friday 7th February at 6pm.

This will be one week after Team 1 was released.

What to expect

Based on Team 1, we expect Team 2 to bring us 14 new Future Stars players before releasing additional SBC or Academy cards.

THROWBACK: Team 2 has big boots to fill after last week's release!

What are Future Stars?

This event revolves around potential ‘Future Stars’ and exciting prospects in world football.

Future Stars features players under the age of 23 that aren’t yet established as a star in world football.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ratings Refresh Predictions – Alberto, Adama, Haaland & more

This is a significant promotion as the cards released receive massive boosts compared to their base items.

Team 2 Predictions

There are a number of wonderkids that we expect to feature in Team 2.

Lautaro Martinez – 93 OVR

While Martinez has become more established this season, he is still easily eligible for a Future Stars item – after missing out on an anticipated Headliners card, maybe he’s been saved for the Future Stars promo.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 91 OVR

One of Chelsea’s many young starlets coming through their academy, the 19-year-old winger looks set to become one of England’s main future talents.

READ MORE: 71 star heads arriving in latest FIFA 20 Title Update

Theo Hernandez – 90 OVR

Another player that was tipped for a Headliners card – being only 22, Theo Hernandez is still eligible for a Future Stars item and should feature.

Check out our full Team 2 predictions here.

Team 2 Leak

Last week, we reported on a Reddit leak that seemed to reveal that Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori will be included as a Future Star.

With him yet to make an appearance in the promo, will Tomori feature in Team 2?

To find out about the all-new Future Stars Academy cards, head here.