FIFA 20 Lunar New Year: Objectives, free packs, pack promotions, SBCs, release date & more

Chinese New Year fell on the 25th January 2020 and we are now officially in the year of the rat!

To celebrate the occasion, FIFA 20 is back with their annual promotion, Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year promotion was first introduced way back in FIFA 12 and will run this year from 25th January to 1st February.

Keep reading to find out what FIFA 20 promotions you can take advantage of during this period.

Season Objectives

There is a set of three Lunar New Year Objectives. If you complete all three of the following Objectives, you will redeem the Lunar New Year Kit.

Celebrate Six - Score six goals in any FUT game mode. Rewards: Lantern Ball & 300 XP

- Score six goals in any FUT game mode. Rewards: Lantern Ball & 300 XP Play to Prosper - Play five matches in any FUT game mode. Rewards: Year of the Rat Stadium Theme & 300 XP

- Play five matches in any FUT game mode. Rewards: Year of the Rat Stadium Theme & 300 XP Finesse Fireworks - Score three goals using finesse shots in any FUT game mode. Rewards: Year of the Rat Tifo & 300 XP

YEAR OF THE RAT: The special Lunar New Year kit is redeemable after completing all three objectives

Free Packs

If the promotion operates similarly to last year, then FUT players will be rewarded with special packs for free depending on how many days they've logged in to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – TOTW 20 Prediction – Neymar, Reus and more

Last year, the following free gifts were made available:

132+ Session Days – 1x Ultimate Pack

101-131 Session Days – 1x Rare Mega Pack

51-100 Session Days – 1x Prime Gold Players Pack

9-50 Session Days – 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

These packs will likely be untradeable.

Pack Promotions

There will likely be special discounted packs made available throughout the Lunar New Year event.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Every single Headliners card, SBC and Objective

These packs will only be available for 24 hours and will be of limited stock, being distributed on a first come first serve basis.

Other Promotions

There will likely be a number of SBCs offered through the FUT 20 Lunar New Year event - these could include both flash and repeatable SBCs.

We expect new information to drop over the coming days - make sure you bookmark this article as we will update it as and when we receive the latest news.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Patch – 71 new Star Heads including Neymar Jr