FIFA 20: FUT Birthday COUNTDOWN – Release date, expected content, predictions, news & more

With Ultimate Team turning 11 years old, when will the celebratory promo arrive and what can we expect?

FUT Birthday is set to return very soon, with FIFA Ultimate Team turning 11!

This promo has returned to every game since its conception in FIFA 14 and now it’s FIFA 20’s turn.

But when exactly will the new promo be dropping?

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE BEST GAMING DEALS AND ALL THE INFO ON THE NEXT-GEN CONSOLES!

Release Date

We’re expecting FUT Birthday to arrive in FIFA 20 at 6pm on Friday, 20 March 2020.

Check out our live updates on the release day, as we’ll bring you all the latest news on the promo as soon as it drops.

FUT Birthday Expected Content

During the FUT Birthday promotion, we can expect a load of content, including:

FUT Birthday Team

FUT Birthday Player SBCs

Flashback/Player Moments SBCs

Pack SBCs

Repeatable Upgrade SBCs

FUT Birthday Season Objectives

Loyalty and Login Rewards

Packs and Lightning Rounds

FUT Birthday Explained

FIFA 19’s FUT Birthday Team included a squad of players themed around positional changes.

READ MORE: Bruno Fernandes wins February Premier League POTM

However, a positional change promo has already featured on FIFA 20 in the form of Shapeshifters.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Last year’s cards featured some crazy positional changes

Therefore, we’re expecting something a little different – perhaps the promo will revert to its old theme of featuring the most popular players in Ultimate Team.

FUT Birthday Player SBCs

You can expect a number of further promo players to be released via SBCs.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Icon Swaps Set 3: Predictions, Dates, Objectives, Investing Advice And More

Last year in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team, we had 5 extra FUT Birthday players released via SBCs, these being Timo Werner, Ivan Perisic, Willian, Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Ramos.

Packs and Lightning Rounds

Being a FUT Promotion, expect packs to be sold throughout, and a few lightning rounds throughout peak times in FUT, i.e. weekends from 6-8pm UK.

To find out more about the FUT Birthday promo, including Flashback and Player Moments SBCs, head here.