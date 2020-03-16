Microsoft Flight Simulator: Will it come to Switch? Consoles, March Update, Screenshots & more

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Will it come to Swi...

FIFA 21: Release date, demo, trailer, Career Mode, Ultimate Team, news, gameplay, new features, Pro Clubs, Volta, new FUT Icons, Ones to Watch & more

FIFA 21: Release date, demo, trailer, Career Mo...

Nintendo Direct March 2020: When is the next Nintendo Direct? What will feature? – rumours, Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid, & more

Nintendo Direct March 2020: When is the next Ni...

Xbox Games With Gold April 2020 Prediction: Doom (2016), Overcooked 2, March’s Games, Deals, Discounts & more

Xbox Games With Gold April 2020 Prediction: Doo...

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Update: April Predictions, March’s Free Games, Reveal & Release date

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Update: April Pre...

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Prediction: Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Horizon Zero Dawn, March’s Games, Deals, Discounts & more

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Prediction: Assas...

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday COUNTDOWN – Release date, expected content, predictions, news & more

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday COUNTDOWN – Release...

Madden 21: How the new CBA will impact EA’s NFL game – expanded playoffs, franchise tag, salary cap & more

Madden 21: How the new CBA will impact EA’...

Fortnite: St. Patricks Day Event; Is There One, Start Time, Rewards and More!

Fortnite: St. Patricks Day Event; Is There One,...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: LeTsHe Player Profile – Earnings, Past Events, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: LeTsHe Player Profile ...

FIFA 20 FUT Birthday: Release date, SBC info, predictions, expected content, news & more

FIFA 20 FUT Birthday: Release date, SBC info, p...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Cloakzy Player Profile; Earnings, Past Events, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Cloakzy Player Profile...

FIFA 20: Bruno Fernandes Premier League POTM Review – Stats, price, positioning, squad links & more

FIFA 20: Bruno Fernandes Premier League POTM Re...

Microsoft Game Stack: Livestream, Tomorrow’s Schedule, Xbox Series X talks, DirectX raytracing & more

Microsoft Game Stack: Livestream, Tomorrow̵...

Xbox Series X Full Specs Revealed: Quick Resume, Games, Raytracing & more

Xbox Series X Full Specs Revealed: Quick Resume...

Xbox Series X Pre-Order Guide: Options, Release date, Confirmed Specs, Price & more

Xbox Series X Pre-Order Guide: Options, Release...

FIFA

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday COUNTDOWN – Release date, expected content, predictions, news & more

With Ultimate Team turning 11 years old, when will the celebratory promo arrive and what can we expect?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 16, 2020
fifa 20 fut birthday countdown

FUT Birthday is set to return very soon, with FIFA Ultimate Team turning 11!

This promo has returned to every game since its conception in FIFA 14 and now it’s FIFA 20’s turn.

But when exactly will the new promo be dropping?

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE BEST GAMING DEALS AND ALL THE INFO ON THE NEXT-GEN CONSOLES!

Release Date

We’re expecting FUT Birthday to arrive in FIFA 20 at 6pm on Friday, 20 March 2020.

Check out our live updates on the release day, as we’ll bring you all the latest news on the promo as soon as it drops.

FUT Birthday Expected Content

During the FUT Birthday promotion, we can expect a load of content, including:

  • FUT Birthday Team
  • FUT Birthday Player SBCs
  • Flashback/Player Moments SBCs
  • Pack SBCs
  • Repeatable Upgrade SBCs
  • FUT Birthday Season Objectives
  • Loyalty and Login Rewards
  • Packs and Lightning Rounds

FUT Birthday Explained

FIFA 19’s FUT Birthday Team included a squad of players themed around positional changes.

READ MORE: Bruno Fernandes wins February Premier League POTM

However, a positional change promo has already featured on FIFA 20 in the form of Shapeshifters.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Last year’s cards featured some crazy positional changes

Therefore, we’re expecting something a little different – perhaps the promo will revert to its old theme of featuring the most popular players in Ultimate Team.

FUT Birthday Player SBCs

You can expect a number of further promo players to be released via SBCs.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Icon Swaps Set 3: Predictions, Dates, Objectives, Investing Advice And More

Last year in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team, we had 5 extra FUT Birthday players released via SBCs, these being Timo Werner, Ivan Perisic, Willian, Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Ramos.

Packs and Lightning Rounds

Being a FUT Promotion, expect packs to be sold throughout, and a few lightning rounds throughout peak times in FUT, i.e. weekends from 6-8pm UK.

To find out more about the FUT Birthday promo, including Flashback and Player Moments SBCs, head here.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.