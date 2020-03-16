header decal
16 Mar 2020

FIFA 20 Premier League POTM: Bruno Fernandes wins February award - SBC requirements & analysis

Manchester United’s Portuguese star has scooped the award after a great start to life in the Premier League.

Fernandes wins POTM

Bruno Fernandes POTM card

Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC Information

SBC Cost

Worth it?

Bruno Fernandes has kicked off his Premier League career in style!

The Portuguese midfielder has been integral Manchester United after making the move from Sporting Lisbon in January and as a result, the 25-year-old has picked up February’s POTM award.

Fernandes wins POTM

EA's official Twitter announced that the Portuguese midfielder has claimed the Player of the Month award for February 2020.

fifa 20 potm february premier league

INSTANT IMPACT: Bruno Fernandes only joined in January, but has made a great start to his Man United career

Bruno Fernandes enjoyed an unbeaten start to life in the Premier League, scoring twice and picking up two assists as United picked up seven points from a possible nine.

Read More: FIFA 20 Icon Swaps Set 3: Predictions, Dates, Objectives, Investing Advice And More

With the Premier League suspended until the beginning of April due to the Coronavirus it is likely that this will be the last POTM award for a while, so await our review of the card and snap him up whilst you can.

Bruno Fernandes POTM card

Bruno Fernandes has been handed a 90-rated POTM card for his efforts in February.

Fernandes potm february premier league

His new card looks seriously good, but it won't come cheap.

Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Bruno Fernandes' new POTM card.

Requirements

Manchester United Players Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

Premier League Players Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 86 | Team Chemistry: Min 65

86-Rated Squad | Squad Rating: Min 86 | Team Chemistry: Min 65

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Birthday – Release date, predictions & more

87-Rated Squad | Squad Rating: Min 87 | Team Chemistry: Min 60

87-Rated Squad | Squad Rating: Min 87 | Team Chemistry: Min 55

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost

~740,000 coins

Worth it?

For this price, no. With his Winter Refresh card (80 OVR) costing ~600k and his 88-rated IF card priced at just ~330k, there are better options if you're looking to bring Fernandes into your team.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days EXPLAINED – Everything you need to know about EA’s latest promo

