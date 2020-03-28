header decal
28 Mar 2020

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday REVEALED EARLY - Leak confirms Mbappe, Hazard, Griezmann & more!

The cards for this year's celebratory promo seem to have been leaked early and boy are we in for a treat!

FUT Birthday Squad Leaked

FUT Birthday dropped at 6pm GMT / 2pm ET, Friday 27 March, but a leak seemed to have unveiled the cards early!

A popular Tweeter Bateson87 posted the leaked cards after Xbox apparenlty tweeted them early.

Keep reading to see the new cards - we'll update this page with any news on FUT Birthday over the course of the evening.

FUT Birthday Squad Leaked

As we mentioned the FUT Birthday cards were leaked early and boy are there some amazing players!

fut birthday leak full squaD FIFA 20 F

PARTY TIME: There are some great cards in this year's promo

The standout cards are a 94-rated Kylian Mbappe and a 94-rated Eden Hazard. But that's just the start.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days – Every single card

An 88-rated Allan Saint-Maximin is an exciting prospect for any FIFA 20 player!

fut birthday fifa 20 full squad leaked 22

WHOOPS: Someone's getting in trouble for these early leaks...

The first set of cards has confirmed that this leak is legitimate - check out the full details on Team 1 and everything you need to know about FUT Birthday here.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – what Next Gen means for EA’s next title

