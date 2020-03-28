FIFA 20: FUT Birthday REVEALED EARLY - Leak confirms Mbappe, Hazard, Griezmann & more!

FUT Birthday dropped at 6pm GMT / 2pm ET, Friday 27 March, but a leak seemed to have unveiled the cards early!

A popular Tweeter Bateson87 posted the leaked cards after Xbox apparenlty tweeted them early.

we'll update this page with any news on FUT Birthday over the course of the evening.

FUT Birthday Squad Leaked

As we mentioned the FUT Birthday cards were leaked early and boy are there some amazing players!

PARTY TIME: There are some great cards in this year's promo

The standout cards are a 94-rated Kylian Mbappe and a 94-rated Eden Hazard. But that's just the start.

An 88-rated Allan Saint-Maximin is an exciting prospect for any FIFA 20 player!

WHOOPS: Someone's getting in trouble for these early leaks...

The first set of cards has confirmed that this leak is legitimate - check out the full details on Team 1 and everything you need to know about FUT Birthday here.

