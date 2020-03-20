F1 2020 Game: Release date, career mode, car performance, R&D, Virtual Grand Prix Series, classic cars, coronavirus, online, Monaco cancellation, historic content, & more

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday LEAK: Kit, tifo, banner, card predictions, news & more

We didn’t get an Ultimate Team loading screen, but these leaks seem to have confirmed the promo.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 20, 2020
fifa 20 fut birthday leak revealed2

With most of us in quarantine, it’s fair to say the FIFA community was looking forward to a fresh FIFA 20 Ultimate Team promo.

So when there was no new loading screen at 6pm last night, many gamers let out a communal sigh of disappointment.

However, fear not, as it looks like FUT Watch have just confirmed that FUT Birthday will indeed be arriving at 6pm Friday, 20 March.

Keep reading to find out more.

Leaked FUT Birthday content

As we’ve mentioned, FUT Watch tweeted recently with some leaked FUT Birthday content.

FUT Birthday Code

The first leak doesn’t look like much, however what you’re looking at is actually FIFA 20 game code.

fut birthday code leak
CODEBREAKER: FUT Birthday looks to be arriving soon judging by this code

You can see included in the code is a FUT Birthday banner, tifo and team.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – what Next Gen means for EA’s next title

It doesn’t give much away, but if nothing else it looks to confirm that FUT Birthday will be arriving this week!

FUT Birthday Kit

The next leak is a little more exciting as it reveals the FUT Birthday kit for FIFA 20’s promo.

fut birthday kit leak
PARTY TIME: Celebrate FUT’s birthday with this colourful kit

There’s certainly a strong birthday theme to this kit, which will bring some vibrancy to your Ultimate Team.

FUT Birthday Stadium Theme

The final leak is a rather vibrant stadium theme, which matches the FUT Birthday kit.

fut birthday stadium theme leak
THIRSTY: Anyone reminded of the Pepsi logo…?

Of course, you can’t have a stadium theme without a tifo.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Birthday Countdown

fut birthday tifo leak
CELEBRATION TIMES: The tifo depicts what looks like confetti

Now we’re aware this content isn’t the most exciting thing in the world – thankfully we’re expecting a load of other content including a FUT Birthday squad.

FUT Birthday Squad Predictions

Here are the players we expect to feature in the FUT Birthday Squad.

CELEBRATE IN STYLE: How good would these cards be in FUT 20

For a more in-depth look at each player, find our full predictions article here.

