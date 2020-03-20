FIFA 20: FUT Birthday LEAK: Kit, tifo, banner, card predictions, news & more
We didn’t get an Ultimate Team loading screen, but these leaks seem to have confirmed the promo.
With most of us in quarantine, it’s fair to say the FIFA community was looking forward to a fresh FIFA 20 Ultimate Team promo.
So when there was no new loading screen at 6pm last night, many gamers let out a communal sigh of disappointment.
However, fear not, as it looks like FUT Watch have just confirmed that FUT Birthday will indeed be arriving at 6pm Friday, 20 March.
Keep reading to find out more.
Leaked FUT Birthday content
As we’ve mentioned, FUT Watch tweeted recently with some leaked FUT Birthday content.
FUT Birthday Code
The first leak doesn’t look like much, however what you’re looking at is actually FIFA 20 game code.
You can see included in the code is a FUT Birthday banner, tifo and team.
It doesn’t give much away, but if nothing else it looks to confirm that FUT Birthday will be arriving this week!
FUT Birthday Kit
The next leak is a little more exciting as it reveals the FUT Birthday kit for FIFA 20’s promo.
There’s certainly a strong birthday theme to this kit, which will bring some vibrancy to your Ultimate Team.
FUT Birthday Stadium Theme
The final leak is a rather vibrant stadium theme, which matches the FUT Birthday kit.
Of course, you can’t have a stadium theme without a tifo.
Now we’re aware this content isn’t the most exciting thing in the world – thankfully we’re expecting a load of other content including a FUT Birthday squad.
FUT Birthday Squad Predictions
Here are the players we expect to feature in the FUT Birthday Squad.
