FIFA 20 FUT Birthday: Release date, SBC info, predictions, expected content, news & more

As Ultimate Team prepares to celebrate its 11th birthday, let’s look at what gifts EA may give us.

FIFA Ultimate Team is turning 11 years old!

As a result, the FUT Birthday promo is set to return in FIFA 20 very soon.

This celebration will welcome in a load of new offers, SBCs and Objectives.

Find out more about FUT Birthday below!

When is FUT Birthday coming to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team?

FUT Birthday is set to arrive to FIFA 20 on Friday, 20 March at 6pm GMT – being the closest Friday to the official birthday of FUT.

FUT Birthday Expected Content

During the FUT Birthday promotion, we can expect a load of content, including:

FUT Birthday Team

FUT Birthday Player SBCs

Flashback/Player Moments SBCs

Pack SBCs

Repeatable Upgrade SBCs

FUT Birthday Season Objectives

Loyalty and Login Rewards

Packs and Lightning Rounds

FUT Birthday Squad

In FIFA 19 and 18, the FUT Birthday squad was themed around position changed items. However, with the recent Shapeshifters promotion, there could be something else in store this year.

In earlier FUT Birthday releases, the squads were themed around fan favourite players from earlier editions of FUT. Players such as El Sharaawy, Doumbia, Ogbonna and Agbonlahor being popular releases.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Last year’s cards featured some real fan favourites

FUT Birthday Player SBCs

You can expect a number of further promo players to be released via SBCs.

Last year in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team, we had 5 extra FUT Birthday players released via SBCs, these being Timo Werner, Ivan Perisic, Willian, Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Ramos.

Packs and Lightning Rounds

Being a FUT Promotion, expect packs to be sold throughout, and a few lightning rounds throughout peak times in FUT, i.e. weekends from 6-8pm UK.

Flashback/Player Moments SBCs

Additionally, expect to see some Flashback and Player Moments SBCs dropped during this year’s FUT Birthday.

Last year we saw a number of these cards released as FUT Anniversary themed items, being ‘memorable players whose in-game performance earned them special status in the community.’

Pack SBCs

Expect some pack SBCs to be dropped, allowing players to obtain some decent packs for cheap.

Last year we saw a handful of FUT Birthday themed SBCs, themed around popular players from previous editions of FUT.

Repeatable Upgrade SBCs

With most of the promotions this year, we’ve seen a number of repeatable SBCs being released. FUT Birthday shouldn’t be any different, expect 81+ SBCs, 82-88 rated SBCs, and potentially 83+ rated SBCs.

FUT Birthday Season Objectives

In last year’s FUT Birthday promotion, we had 3 players available via objectives, allowing players to obtain these cards through gameplay related tasks/

These were Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Naldo and Gervinho. So, we can expect similar content during this year’s FUT Birthday.

HOW’S ZLAT! The Swede picked up a stunning card last season

Loyalty and Login Rewards

EA will likely reward its most loyal FUT players throughout the year with varying tiers of login rewards.

Last year’s login rewards in FUT 19 included:

1-8 Days Played – 1 FUT Birthday Kit

9-55 Days Played – 1 FUT Birthday Kit & 1 15K Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

56-115 Days Played – 1 FUT Birthday Kit & 1 45K Prime Gold Players Pack

116 – 162 Days Played – 1 FUT Birthday Kit & 1 55K Rare Mega Pack

163+ Days Played – 1 FUT Birthday Kit & 1 125K Ultimate Pack

