FIFA 20: FUT Birthday LIVE UPDATES – Release date, time, player predictions, card design, promo explained, leaks, news & more

After the FIFA community were left twiddling their thumbs last Friday, EA confirmed that their celebratory promo, FUT Birthday, would finally be returning to Ultimate Team today!

We’re expecting a load of new content, including packs, SBCs and of course new cards.

More attacking SBCs – 6:08pm GMT

Bellarabi and Lucas Paqueta are also now available as objectives.

Those five-star weak foot ratings!

Ozil SBC – 6:06pm GMT

CREATIVE MASTER: Jump in and earn it

Mesut Ozil gets a big 90 OVR SBC card, and he isn’t the only one…

Team two next week!! – 6:01pm GMT

EA have confirmed that there will be a FUT Birthday team two next week.

So, let the speculation begin! Who will be in team two!?

The leaks were right! – 6:00pm GMT

OH YES: These are some impressive cards

Turns out those leakers were correct!

94 OVR Kylian Mbappe and 94 OVR Eden Hazard are the top cards in the FUT Birthday promo!

It just so happens to be Manuel Neuer’s birthday today.

Will FUT give him a card as a birthday present???

FUT Birthday Cards Revealed Early! – 4:24 GMT

It looks like the FUT Birthday cards may have been leaked early!

Bateson87 and a number of others have revealed the new cards due to Xbox UK tweeting them too early.

READY. SET. PACK. – 4:17pm GMT

Like most FUT Promotions, expect packs to be sold throughout.

In addition, there will likely be a few lightning rounds throughout peak times in FUT (i.e. weekends from 6-8pm UK).

THE COUNTDOWN IS ON – 3:35pm GMT

There’s not long to go now until FUT Birthday arrives.

Leaked Content – 1:48pm GMT

FUT Watch tweeted recently with some leaked FUT Birthday content.

One of the leaks reveals the FUT Birthday kit for FIFA 20’s promo.

There’s certainly a strong birthday theme to this kit, which will bring some vibrancy to your Ultimate Team.

Loyalty & Log-in Rewards – 1:07pm GMT

EA will likely reward its most loyal FUT players throughout the promo with varying tiers of login rewards.

Last year’s login rewards in FUT 19 included:

1-8 Days Played – 1 FUT Birthday Kit

9-55 Days Played – 1 FUT Birthday Kit & 1 15K Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

56-115 Days Played – 1 FUT Birthday Kit & 1 45K Prime Gold Players Pack

116 – 162 Days Played – 1 FUT Birthday Kit & 1 55K Rare Mega Pack

163+ Days Played – 1 FUT Birthday Kit & 1 125K Ultimate Pack

Let’s hope for more of the same this year!

FUT Birthday Squad Predictions – 12:00pm GMT

Our very own Matt Thomas has predicted who he expects to feature in the FUT Birthday Squad.

For a more in-depth look at our predictions head here.

Player SBCs – 11:55am GMT

We’re expecting a number of promo players to be released via SBCs, including:

– Flashback SBCs

– Player Moments SBCs

– Pack SBCs

FUT Birthday Squad – 10:50am GMT

In FIFA 19 and 18, the FUT Birthday squad was themed around position changed items.

However, with the recent Shapeshifters promotion, there could be something else in store this year.

In earlier FUT Birthday releases, the squads were themed around fan favourite players from earlier editions of FUT – could we see this again?

What do we expect? – 10:45am GMT

During the FUT Birthday promotion, we can expect a load of content, including:

FUT Birthday Team

FUT Birthday Player SBCs

Flashback/Player Moments SBCs

Pack SBCs

Repeatable Upgrade SBCs

FUT Birthday Season Objectives

Loyalty and Login Rewards

Packs and Lightning Rounds

Happy Birthday FUT – 10:30am GMT

FIFA Ultimate Team is turning 11 years old and EA are set to celebrate the occasion with a new promo!

The FUT Birthday promo is set to return in FIFA 20 at 6pm GMT on Friday, 20 March.

This celebration will welcome in a load of new offers, SBCs and Objectives.

Stay tuned to find out more.