FIFA 21 Ratings: Messi & Ronaldo could be overtaken in a matter of months

With both Messi and Ronaldo having dropped by one OVR rating in FIFA 21, could we finally see somebody else take the crown of the highest rated player, come the end of FIFA 21?

Messi FIFA 21 Rating (OVR 93)

The Argentine is still the highest rated player in the game, despite receiving a downgrade from 94 OVR to 93 OVR.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the FIFA 21 Demo

The unbelievable tally of 25 goals and 21 assists in La Liga this season is something we have all become accustomed to from Barcelona's little magician.

Ronaldo FIFA 21 Rating (OVR 92)

Ronaldo, along with Messi, has received a downgrade by one OVR rating in FIFA 21.

READ MORE: Top 10 highest rated players in FIFA 21 revealed here!

A downgrade for Juve's superstar seems unfair, considering the Portuguese striker scored a total of 31 goals in the Serie A this season.

Who could overtake Messi & Ronaldo over the course of FIFA 21?

Neymar (OVR 91)

Neymar Jr is now just one OVR rating lower than Cristiano Ronaldo.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Career Mode in FIFA 21

If Neymar keeps up his incredible goal/assist record for PSG this season, could we see him rise to 92 or even 93 OVR and overtake Ronaldo?

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)

City's Belgian playmaker is the highest rated Premier League player in FIFA 21, and he keeps improving!

READ MORE: 7 players who have been underrated by EA in FIFA 21

KDB equalled Henry's PL assist record (20 assists) as he claimed the Player of the Season award for the 2019/20 season.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

An incredible Champions League winning season for the Polish international sees him receive a deserved upgrade by 2 OVR ratings.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 on PS5

Lewandowski scored 55 goals for Bayern in all competitions this season and was outright favourite to win the Ballon D'or, had the award not been cancelled this year.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

At the age of just 21, the French World Cup winner is already 90 OVR.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Companion App

If Mbappe continues to shine in League 1, surely we will see him catch up and overtake Messi & Ronaldo as the highest rated player in FIFA in years to come?

When could we see rating upgrades?

Players can be upgraded through special cards, such as informs, throughout the entirety of Ultimate Team.

A select group of players will also be upgraded in Winter.

Winter Refresh

FIFA 21 will see the return of Ratings Refresh in the Winter.

BIG VIRGIL: Could we see Van Dijk receive an upgrade to compete with the likes of Messi & Ronaldo in FIFA 21?

This will mean the 50 most improved players between now and February 2021 will have their ratings upgraded.

READ MORE: Brand new Icons in FIFA 21 revealed here!

We could be set to see De Bruyne in the top 50 this year, meaning he could equal or even overtake Messi's OVR, if he keeps this level of performance up for City!

TOTW Upgrades

As per usual, EA will release a Team of the Week (every Wednesday) full of inform cards, based on that particular week's top performers.

MAGICAL MASON: How many informs will Mount receive in FIFA 21?

If Neymar or Mbappe impress early on in the season, we could see them receive an inform which could boost them to the same, or even higher OVR rating as Messi/Ronaldo.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Ultimate Team in FIFA 21.