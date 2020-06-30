FIFA 21 Ratings: Piemonte Calcio Predictions – Ronaldo, Dybala & more

Italy’s most successful club are still in a battle to retain their title, but what will they be rated on FIFA 21?

Piemonte Calcio look set to return to FIFA 21 with Konami still holding exclusive rights to Juventus.

Despite the name, kit, and badge, Piemonte Calcio are still one of the top teams on the game and FIFA 21 should be no different.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 → 93)

Where do we begin?

Global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be one of the absolute best on FIFA after another year of finding the net regularly.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 → 88)

It looks like CR7 and Paulo Dybala are starting to click.

Dybala has provided nine assists and scored nine goals himself in Serie A this season.

Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 86 → 87)

Up there with the best in Europe.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has conceded just 17 goals so far in his 21 league appearances!

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89 → 87)

A legend of Italian football.

A nasty injury has limited Giorgio Chiellini to just three Serie A appearances this season which could see the 35-year-old’s OVR drop on FIFA 21.

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 86 → 86)

Another of Juventus’ stalwart defenders.

Leonardo Bonucci stepped up in Chiellini’s absence, starting all but one game this season and picking up three goals along the way.

Arthur (OVR 84 → 85)

New arrival from Barcelona.

Brazilian midfielder Arthur has big shoes to fill having arrived from the Catalan giants in place of Miralem Pjanic.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 → 85)

It is scary how good this guy could be.

Dutch wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt is still only 20 years old! His partnership with Virgil van Dijk for the national team will be tough to beat.

Gonzalo Higuain (OVR 85 → 85)

Deadly in front of goal.

Gonzalo Higuain has always been a great finisher but his numbers this season do not reflect how good he can be with just six Serie A goals.

Alex Sandro (OVR 85 → 84)

One of the world’s top left backs.

Alex Sandro’s season has been cut short following an MCL injury, but the Brazilian still registered four assists in all competitions.

Douglas Costa (OVR 84 → 84)

Pace and trickery in abundance.

Brazilian winger Douglas Costa’s season has been plagued with injury. He has managed just a handful of starts in Serie A but still provided four assists.

