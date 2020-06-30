[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Piemonte Calcio Predictions – Ronaldo, Dybala & more

Italy’s most successful club are still in a battle to retain their title, but what will they be rated on FIFA 21?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jun 30, 2020
FIFA 21 PIEMONTE CALCIO RATING PREDICTIONS

Piemonte Calcio look set to return to FIFA 21 with Konami still holding exclusive rights to Juventus.

Despite the name, kit, and badge, Piemonte Calcio are still one of the top teams on the game and FIFA 21 should be no different.

Contents hide
1 Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 → 93)
2 Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 → 88)
3 Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 86 → 87)
4 Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89 → 87)
5 Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 86 → 86)
6 Arthur (OVR 84 → 85)
7 Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 → 85)
8 Gonzalo Higuain (OVR 85 → 85)
9 Alex Sandro (OVR 85 → 84)
10 Douglas Costa (OVR 84 → 84)

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 → 93)

Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA 21

Where do we begin?

Global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be one of the absolute best on FIFA after another year of finding the net regularly.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 → 88)

Paulo Dybala FIFA 21

It looks like CR7 and Paulo Dybala are starting to click.

Dybala has provided nine assists and scored nine goals himself in Serie A this season.

Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 86 → 87)

Wojciech Szczęsny FIFA 21

Up there with the best in Europe.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has conceded just 17 goals so far in his 21 league appearances!

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89 → 87)

Giorgio Chiellini FIFA 21

A legend of Italian football.

A nasty injury has limited Giorgio Chiellini to just three Serie A appearances this season which could see the 35-year-old’s OVR drop on FIFA 21.

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 86 → 86)

leonardo bonucci fifa 21

Another of Juventus’ stalwart defenders.

Leonardo Bonucci stepped up in Chiellini’s absence, starting all but one game this season and picking up three goals along the way.

Arthur (OVR 84 → 85)

arthur fifa 21 otw

New arrival from Barcelona.

Brazilian midfielder Arthur has big shoes to fill having arrived from the Catalan giants in place of Miralem Pjanic.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 → 85)

de ligt fifa 21

It is scary how good this guy could be.

Dutch wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt is still only 20 years old! His partnership with Virgil van Dijk for the national team will be tough to beat.

Gonzalo Higuain (OVR 85 → 85)

gonzalo higuain fifa 21

Deadly in front of goal.

Gonzalo Higuain has always been a great finisher but his numbers this season do not reflect how good he can be with just six Serie A goals.

Alex Sandro (OVR 85 → 84)

alex sandro fifa 21

One of the world’s top left backs.

Alex Sandro’s season has been cut short following an MCL injury, but the Brazilian still registered four assists in all competitions.

Douglas Costa (OVR 84 → 84)

fifa20 grid tile full rating douglas costa

Pace and trickery in abundance.

Brazilian winger Douglas Costa’s season has been plagued with injury. He has managed just a handful of starts in Serie A but still provided four assists.

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

