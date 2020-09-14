[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: 7 players who have been underrated – Aubameyang, Werner, Thiago & more

How have EA got these ratings so wrong? We take a look at players who have been unfairly hard done by.

by Mark Pangalos Sep 14, 2020
fifa 21 lukaku

EA have finally dropped the first batch of official FIFA 21 ratings, and a lot of fans are already fuming!

Contents hide
1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
2 Timo Werner
3 Thiago Alcântara
4 Romelu Lukaku
5 Jadon Sancho
6 Thomas Muller
7 Serge Gnabry

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

FIFA 21 Pierre Emerick Aubameyang 379x500 1

The Gunner’s goal scoring machine has undeservedly received a downgrade in FIFA 21.

After once again scoring 22 league goals for Arsenal in the 2019/20 campaignand establishing himself as a world class goal scorer, Aubameyang should have been upgraded, perhaps from 88 OVR to 89/90 OVR. What are EA thinking?

Timo Werner

Timo Werner FIFA 21 ratings otw 346x500 2

Werner is another striker who has been downgraded for absolutely no reason!

Having scored 28 Bundesliga goals last season, we were all expecting an upgrade on Timo’s card this year, let a lone a downgrade!

Thiago Alcântara

Thiago Alcantara FIFA 21 1

Thiago has received a downgrade by 2 OVR points in FIFA 21 – at this point I am lost for words.

Having played a crucial role in Bayern Munich’s incredible treble winning season, the Spaniard would have expected to see his card upgraded, but instead he sees his card downgraded by not one but two OVR ratings.

Romelu Lukaku

lukaku fifa 21

Lukaku has been loving life in Italy, having scored 23 Serie A goals in the 2019/20 season, so how has he not been upgraded?!

Romelu himself is unimpressed with his new FIFA rating, having tweeted “81 speed… did they see my second goal against Shakhtar Donetsk”.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho 1 386x500 1

Sancho has deservedly received a large upgrade in this year’s game, however, what has EA done to his pace?

The Englishman is known for his electric speed when beating defenders, so why has his pace been downgraded by 5 points? It’s nonsensical from EA.

Thomas Muller

Muller 379x500 1

Muller’s OVR has stayed the same since last year’s FIFA, but how?

The German was influential in the treble winning side, scoring throughout the knockout stages. Muller is one player everybody was expecting to see upgraded in FIFA 21.

Serge Gnabry

Gnabry FIFA 21 379x500 1

Gnabry’s involvement in Bayern’s outstanding season did not go unnoticed by EA, having rewarded him with an upgrade by 1 OVR in FIFA 21.

But why has his pace been downgraded by 8 points?! Another unexplainable decision made by EA.

Written by Mark Pangalos

Written by Mark Pangalos

