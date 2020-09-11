[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Best XI – Messi, Ronaldo, De Bruyne & more

EA has released the top 100 players for the new game, but which players make up the best team available?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 11, 2020
FIFA 21 BEST xi ramos

We now know the FIFA 21 top 100, but who makes up the best XI available on the new game?

Keep reading to see the full squad.

Contents hide
1 Jan Oblak (OVR 91)
2 Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)
3 Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90)
4 Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 88)
5 Lionel Messi (OVR 93)
6 Casemiro (OVR 89)
7 Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)
8 Neymar Jr (OVR 91)
9 Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)
10 Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)
11 Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 92)

Jan Oblak (OVR 91)

jan oblak fifa 21

In goal, Jan Oblak remains the best goalkeeper on the game!

Massive 92 Handling and 90 Reflexes make Oblak almost impossible to beat. With this defence in front of him, he probably won’t have to do much anyway!

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

Ramos 1

On the right-hand side of a back three we have Spanish superstar Sergio Ramos.

Decent pace and solid defensive attributes make Ramos reliable at the back. His 83 Ball Control and 82 Short Passing also make him comfortable playing out from the back too!

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90)

Virgil Van Dijk FIFA 21

In the heart of defence, Liverpool colossus Virgil van Dijk stands tall.

The Dutch international is the best defender on FIFA 21 with a huge 90 OVR. This includes 92 Strength, 93 Marking and 93 Standing Tackle.

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 88)

Koulibaly 1

Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly could be playing in the Premier League before the transfer window slams shut.

The Senegalese defender forms part of the Best XI on FIFA 21 and boasts 94 Strength, making him one of the strongest players on the game.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

Messi FIFA 21

In an attacking 3-4-2-1 formation, Argentine star Lionel Messi will provide offensive threat from the right flank.

The best player on the game is almost guaranteed to provide goals with a quite ridiculous 94 Long Shots rating!

Casemiro (OVR 89)

Casemiro

One of the surprise names in the FIFA 21 Best XI!

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro received an 89 OVR ahead of the new game. The Real Madrid enforcer provides great physicality with 91 Strength and 90 Stamina.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)

Kevin De Bruyne FIFA 21

Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne is the top central midfielder on FIFA 21.

With 94 Vision, 94 Crossing and 94 Short Passing, KDB is the creative spark in the FIFA 21 Best XI.

Neymar Jr (OVR 91)

Neymar Jr FIFA 21

On the opposite side to Messi, Brazilian winger Neymar Jr will provide plenty of pace and trickery.

Huge 95 Dribbling and 94 Acceleration attributes allow Neymar Jr to breeze past opponents as if they weren’t there!

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

FIFA 21 Kylian Mbappe

Forming part of a lethal front three is Cover Star Kylian Mbappe.

Having received a rating boost up up to 90, Mbappe is one of the fastest players on the game with 96 Sprint Speed!

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

lewandowski FIFA 21

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski is in the form of his life right now!

Having enjoyed such a prolific 2019/20 season, Lewandowski’s 91 OVR includes 94 Finishing and 94 Positioning making him the ultimate goal scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 92)

FIFA 21 Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Cristiano Ronaldo ever stop scoring goals?

Probably not! The Juventus forward boasts a phenomenal 95 Finishing and 93 Long Shots on FIFA 21, making him the best striker on the game.

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

