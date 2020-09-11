FIFA 21 Ratings: Best XI – Messi, Ronaldo, De Bruyne & more

EA has released the top 100 players for the new game, but which players make up the best team available?

We now know the FIFA 21 top 100, but who makes up the best XI available on the new game?

Keep reading to see the full squad.

Jan Oblak (OVR 91)

In goal, Jan Oblak remains the best goalkeeper on the game!

Massive 92 Handling and 90 Reflexes make Oblak almost impossible to beat. With this defence in front of him, he probably won’t have to do much anyway!

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

On the right-hand side of a back three we have Spanish superstar Sergio Ramos.

Decent pace and solid defensive attributes make Ramos reliable at the back. His 83 Ball Control and 82 Short Passing also make him comfortable playing out from the back too!

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90)

In the heart of defence, Liverpool colossus Virgil van Dijk stands tall.

The Dutch international is the best defender on FIFA 21 with a huge 90 OVR. This includes 92 Strength, 93 Marking and 93 Standing Tackle.

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 88)

Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly could be playing in the Premier League before the transfer window slams shut.

The Senegalese defender forms part of the Best XI on FIFA 21 and boasts 94 Strength, making him one of the strongest players on the game.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

In an attacking 3-4-2-1 formation, Argentine star Lionel Messi will provide offensive threat from the right flank.

The best player on the game is almost guaranteed to provide goals with a quite ridiculous 94 Long Shots rating!

Casemiro (OVR 89)

One of the surprise names in the FIFA 21 Best XI!

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro received an 89 OVR ahead of the new game. The Real Madrid enforcer provides great physicality with 91 Strength and 90 Stamina.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)

Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne is the top central midfielder on FIFA 21.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 La Liga Ratings

With 94 Vision, 94 Crossing and 94 Short Passing, KDB is the creative spark in the FIFA 21 Best XI.

Neymar Jr (OVR 91)

On the opposite side to Messi, Brazilian winger Neymar Jr will provide plenty of pace and trickery.

Huge 95 Dribbling and 94 Acceleration attributes allow Neymar Jr to breeze past opponents as if they weren’t there!

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

Forming part of a lethal front three is Cover Star Kylian Mbappe.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Serie A Ratings

Having received a rating boost up up to 90, Mbappe is one of the fastest players on the game with 96 Sprint Speed!

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski is in the form of his life right now!

Having enjoyed such a prolific 2019/20 season, Lewandowski’s 91 OVR includes 94 Finishing and 94 Positioning making him the ultimate goal scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 92)

Will Cristiano Ronaldo ever stop scoring goals?

Probably not! The Juventus forward boasts a phenomenal 95 Finishing and 93 Long Shots on FIFA 21, making him the best striker on the game.

