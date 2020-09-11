[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Bayern – Lewandowski, Sane, Gnabry & more

Germany’s top club look set for another title, but how will it affect their ratings next season?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 11, 2020
FIFA 21 bayern munich

After an incredible treble winning season, how do Bayern shape up on FIFA 21?

Check out Bayern’s top players on FIFA 21 below.

Contents hide
1 Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)
2 Manuel Neuer (OVR 89)
3 Joshua Kimmich (OVR 88)
4 Thomas Muller (OVR 86)
5 Serge Gnabry (OVR 85)
6 Thiago (OVR 85)
7 Leroy Sane (OVR 85)

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

lewandowski FIFA 21

Lethal.

Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski has been on fire this season and is deserving of his +2 upgrade.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 89)

Neuer FIFA 21 1

An ever-present in the Bayern goal this season.

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer showed his class in the latter stages of the Champions League as Bayern went on to lift the trophy in Lisbon.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 88)

Kimmich FIFA 21

The versatile German is a key player in Bayern’s midfield.

Joshua Kimmich has excelled in a central midfield role this season and now ranks among the best midfielders on FIFA 21.

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Thomas Muller (OVR 86)

Muller 379x500 1

A superb season behind the striker.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Barcelona Ratings Predictions

Thomas Muller has provided 20 goals for his teammates this season, breaking the Bundesliga assists record in the process.

Serge Gnabry (OVR 85)

Gnabry FIFA 21 379x500 1

Once deemed not good enough at West Brom.

READ MORE: What will FIFA 21 look like on PS5?

How times have changed for Serge Gnabry. An upgrade to his OVR from FIFA 20, although his Pace has dropped significantly. Strange.

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Thiago (OVR 85)

Thiago Alcantara FIFA 21 1

A true artist in midfield.

Thiago is a classy performer with immaculate technique, although he is no longer at the peak of his powers.

Leroy Sane (OVR 85)

Sane FIFA 21

Bayern’s new summer signing.

Speed merchant Leroy Sane will hope to rediscover his best form after missing the majority of the season through injury.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Serie A Ratings Predictions

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon