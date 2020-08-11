FIFA 21: Fernando Torres – FUT 100, Ratings Predictions, New Players & more

The FUT 100 has been revealed, with 11 new ICONs to get excited about for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team!

Spanish forward Fernando Torres is one of the legends arriving to FIFA 21, but how good will he be?

FUT 100

After EA’s full FUT 21 reveal, a new set of ICONs is arriving on the new game.

There will be a whopping 100 ICONs on FIFA 21, with former Spanish international Fernando Torres one of the new boys!

INCOMING! Torres is one of 11 new ICONs

During his career, Torres scored over 250 goals and won the Champions League, European Championship twice and the World Cup.

A truly legendary forward, Torres’ pace and clinical finishing set him apart from the rest.

Ratings Prediction

With each ICON coming in four different versions, Torres could have a base card rated 86 OVR.

The youngest ever captain of Atletico Madrid, Torres combined his pace with deadly shooting which will likely be reflected in his ICON attributes.

The Spaniard was certainly in his prime at Liverpool, with an OVR of 92 possible!

Torres’ ICON Moments card will surely be based on his exploits in 2008. ‘El Niño’ scored the winning goal as Spain lifted the European Championship for the first time since 1964!

SUPERSTAR! Will a 94 OVR be enough to celebrate Torres' heroics in 2008

Best Links

Green links are the best way to get your players playing at their max! For ICONs, only players of the same nationality or other ICONs will form green links.

Torres will need Spanish players to form the best links. For strike partners, the top three Spanish strikers all ply their trade in La Liga.

Once more, central midfield options mostly come from La Liga. Thiago and David Silva are both good options, as is Luis Alberto in Serie A.

LA ROJA! Torres will link well with Lazio star Luis Alberto

On the wing, Suso and Jose Callejon provide good options in Serie A. Torres looks like he will suit La Liga and Serie A squads the best, although he will link with any player in the game.

