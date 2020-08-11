[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21: Ferenc Puskas – FUT 100, Ratings Predictions, New Players & more

After the latest reveal, one of the best players the game has ever seen will arrive on Ultimate Team!

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Aug 11, 2020
fifa 21 icons puskas

One of the most prolific strikers of all time, Ferenc Puskas will be on FIFA 21!

The former Real Madrid superstar scored almost a goal per game between 1958 and 1964 and will be a great addition to Ultimate Team.

Contents hide
1 FUT 100
2 Ratings Prediction
3 Best Links

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

FUT 100

EA have announced an all new addition to Ultimate Team, the FUT 100.

fifa 21 all icons fut 100 1
THE 100! This years selection of ICONs is incredible

There will be 11 new ICONs available, although Jens Lehmann will not be on the game.

The legendary Ferenc Puskas is just one of the new players and will add to the firepower available in the FUT 100.

Puskas scored an incredible 84 goals in 85 games for Hungary in his country’s glory years.

Ratings Prediction

There has been no reveal to say otherwise, so we assume each ICON will arrive with four different versions.

READ MORE: FIFA 21: FUT 100 – Davor Suker

Puskas was a lethal goalscorer and will likely be a high-rated ICON from the start!

From a base card of 87 OVR, we think his ratings could rise as high as 93 in line with another Real Madrid legend, Raul.

raul icon moments fifa 20 1
SNAP! Could Puskas be rated similar to another Madrid legend

Will we see a change in nationality? Puskas represented Spain towards the end of his career, although he wasn’t at his prolific best for them.

Best Links

To maximise any of your players abilities, you’ll need green links. For ICONs, other ICONs will provide green links, as will players of the same nationality.

READ MORE: FIFA 21: FUT 100 – Nemanja Vidic

It looks like Puskas will be Hungarian on FIFA 21, despite representing Spain four times too!

The Bundesliga is home to the majority of Hungary’s top players, although watch out for Dominik Szoboszlai who could be on the move this summer.

dominik szoboszlai fifa 20 1
HUNGARIAN CHEMISTRY! Watch out for Salzburg’s Szoboszlai next year

If there is a Spanish version of Puskas which is quite possible, it will leave a plethora of green link options.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Career Mode: FUT Trailer, Latest News & more

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon