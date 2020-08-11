FIFA 21: Ferenc Puskas – FUT 100, Ratings Predictions, New Players & more

After the latest reveal, one of the best players the game has ever seen will arrive on Ultimate Team!

One of the most prolific strikers of all time, Ferenc Puskas will be on FIFA 21!

The former Real Madrid superstar scored almost a goal per game between 1958 and 1964 and will be a great addition to Ultimate Team.

FUT 100

EA have announced an all new addition to Ultimate Team, the FUT 100.

THE 100! This years selection of ICONs is incredible

There will be 11 new ICONs available, although Jens Lehmann will not be on the game.

The legendary Ferenc Puskas is just one of the new players and will add to the firepower available in the FUT 100.

Puskas scored an incredible 84 goals in 85 games for Hungary in his country’s glory years.

Ratings Prediction

There has been no reveal to say otherwise, so we assume each ICON will arrive with four different versions.

Puskas was a lethal goalscorer and will likely be a high-rated ICON from the start!

From a base card of 87 OVR, we think his ratings could rise as high as 93 in line with another Real Madrid legend, Raul.

SNAP! Could Puskas be rated similar to another Madrid legend

Will we see a change in nationality? Puskas represented Spain towards the end of his career, although he wasn’t at his prolific best for them.

To maximise any of your players abilities, you’ll need green links. For ICONs, other ICONs will provide green links, as will players of the same nationality.

It looks like Puskas will be Hungarian on FIFA 21, despite representing Spain four times too!

The Bundesliga is home to the majority of Hungary’s top players, although watch out for Dominik Szoboszlai who could be on the move this summer.

HUNGARIAN CHEMISTRY! Watch out for Salzburg’s Szoboszlai next year

If there is a Spanish version of Puskas which is quite possible, it will leave a plethora of green link options.

