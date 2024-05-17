How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Kounde SBC, Costs & Solutions

Whenever Jules Kounde gets a special card in FC 24, it’s incredibly desirable, and alongside the recently released La Liga and Liga F TOTS, an SBC celebrating his season has also been released in the game.

We have outlined not only how you can complete the Kounde SBC but also how much it will cost, and how many squads you will need to submit. Kounde can play in multiple positions, has good PlayStyles and stats, and is always a standout in the game.

TOTS Kounde SBC Cheapest Solutions

La Liga has not finished yet, but Barcelona will likely finish second after a season of ups and downs. Despite not reaching the heights of last season, securing Champions League football has still been a success. A mainstay in the defense has been Kounde, regardless of whether he’s been asked to play at RB or in the heart of the defense.

He is always guaranteed to do a good job, and this card demonstrates that. Here are all the squads you need to submit to secure the French defender for your team. There are six SBCs in total to complete, as listed below:

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

1 Barcelona player

1 TOTS/TOTW player

Min. 86 Rated squad

Squad:

Credit: Image vie EASYSBC

Rewards:

Mixed Players Pack

France

Requirements:

1 France player

1 TOTS/TOTW player

Min. 87 Rated squad

Squad:

Credit: Image via EASYSBC

Rewards:

Small Gold Players Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

1 LaLiga EA Sports player

Min. 88 Rated squad

Squad:

Credit: Image via EASYSBC

Rewards:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

89 Rated Squad x2

Requirements:

Min. 89 Rated squad

Squad:

Credit: Image via EASYSBC

Rewards:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. 90 Rated squad

Squad:

Credit: Image via EASYSBC

Rewards:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

How Much Does TOTS Kounde Cost

The Kounde card is undoubtedly achievable despite the player needing to complete six SBCs. Overall, you will spend just under 600,000 coins, but the 94-rated CB looks to be worth it - mainly because he is so easy to link.

He can play in two different positions and is absolutely rapid, with 92 Pace, 94 Defending, and 90 Physical, making him a true rock at the back.

Let us know in the comments if you plan on completing the above SBC.

