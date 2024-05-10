FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Revealed Featuring 97-Rated Mbappe

The FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS has officially arrived in Ultimate Team as EA takes us to France for the third week of the beloved promo.

In this article, we'll be taking a look at the key details surrounding the Ligue 1 Team of the Season, including all featured players and their ratings, so let's dive in and check them out!

Ligue 1 TOTS Revealed

FC 24 Ultimate Team has just welcomed the Ligue 1 TOTS squad, with the French top-flight replacing the Bundesliga.

Altogether, there are 23 incredible players included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season, eight of which feature as Player Moments. All outfield players also come with three PlayStyles+ on their cards, just like previously released TOTS items.

Note: The players introduced as Player Moments have been highlighted with a symbol next to their name.

Player Club Position OVR Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 97 Ousmane Dembele PSG RW 96 Vitinha PSG CM 96 Warren Zaire-Emery PSG CM 95 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG GK 95 Marquinhos* PSG CB 95 Jonathan David Lille ST 94 Aleksandr Golovin Monaco CF 94 Rayan Cherki* Lyon CAM 94 Khephren Thuram* Nice CM 94 Showing 1-10 of 23 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

Ligue 1 TOTS

As expected, stars from league champions Paris Saint-Germain dominate the team, although the likes of Lille, Monaco, Lyon, Brest, Marseille, and Lens are also deservedly represented.

In addition to those already available in packs, TOTS Ligue 1 players will be released via SBCs and Objectives in the coming days as EA continues to reward the best-performing players across football's significant leagues with significantly upgraded cards.

Landing alongside the D1 Arkema, also known as Division 1 Feminine, Ligue 1 becomes the fourth Men's division to drop following the Premier League, Mixed Leagues, and Bundesliga TOTS.

The Ligue 1 TOTS players listed above will be in packs for seven days until LaLiga eventually replaces them on Friday, May 17.

Who are you hoping to pack from the Ligue 1 Team of the Season? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below!

