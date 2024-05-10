FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Revealed Featuring 97-Rated Mbappe

The FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS has officially arrived in Ultimate Team as EA takes us to France for the third week of the beloved promo.
In this article, we'll be taking a look at the key details surrounding the Ligue 1 Team of the Season, including all featured players and their ratings, so let's dive in and check them out!
Ligue 1 TOTS Revealed
FC 24 Ultimate Team has just welcomed the Ligue 1 TOTS squad, with the French top-flight replacing the Bundesliga.
Altogether, there are 23 incredible players included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season, eight of which feature as Player Moments. All outfield players also come with three PlayStyles+ on their cards, just like previously released TOTS items.
Note: The players introduced as Player Moments have been highlighted with a symbol next to their name.
Player
Club
Position
OVR
Kylian Mbappe
PSG
ST
97
Ousmane Dembele
PSG
RW
96
Vitinha
PSG
CM
96
Warren Zaire-Emery
PSG
CM
95
Gianluigi Donnarumma
PSG
GK
95
Marquinhos*
PSG
CB
95
Jonathan David
Lille
ST
94
Aleksandr Golovin
Monaco
CF
94
Rayan Cherki*
Lyon
CAM
94
Khephren Thuram*
Nice
CM
94
As expected, stars from league champions Paris Saint-Germain dominate the team, although the likes of Lille, Monaco, Lyon, Brest, Marseille, and Lens are also deservedly represented.
In addition to those already available in packs, TOTS Ligue 1 players will be released via SBCs and Objectives in the coming days as EA continues to reward the best-performing players across football's significant leagues with significantly upgraded cards.
Landing alongside the D1 Arkema, also known as Division 1 Feminine, Ligue 1 becomes the fourth Men's division to drop following the Premier League, Mixed Leagues, and Bundesliga TOTS.
The Ligue 1 TOTS players listed above will be in packs for seven days until LaLiga eventually replaces them on Friday, May 17.
Who are you hoping to pack from the Ligue 1 Team of the Season? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below!
